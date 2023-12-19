Man jailed after £4,000 of cocaine found in parcel at Aberdeen sorting office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed after £4,000 of cocaine found in parcel at Aberdeen sorting office

When police intercepted a package that was destined for Demetre Dobson they found more than 200 wraps of cocaine inside.

By David McPhee
A picture of Kittybrewster sorting office in Aberdeen, where cocaine was found.
The package of cocaine was intercepted at Kittybrewster sorting office in Aberdeen.

A drug dealer caught with an envelope of cash had a tracking number on his phone that led police to a parcel that contained £4,000 of cocaine.

Demetre Dobson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted travelling up to the city to sell the Class A drug.

The 22-year-old, who originally comes from Birmingham, has a previous conviction for the same offence for which he received an 18-month prison sentence last year.

Accused told he would receive cocaine in post

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on March 29 this year, Dobson was stopped by police officers for a drugs search.

“The accused was found in possession of a mobile telephone and an envelope containing £2,380 in cash,” she said.

“Police later examined the telephone and saw messages instructing the accused to post money to an address in London and other messages indicating he would receive cocaine in return.

“On March 30 2023 police officers attended at Royal Mail, Kittybrewster, and provided an employee there with the package tracking reference number mentioned in the messages seen on the phone.”

Royal Mail were able to confirm that a package had been posted under that tracking number from Birmingham and it was presently in transit to an address in Aberdeen.

A hold was placed on the package, a drug search warrant was granted and on March 31 2023 police officers seized it from the sorting office.

The package was found to contain two bags, one with 104 wraps of cocaine and the other with 100 wraps.

Each of the wraps weighed 0.2 grams with a potential street value of £20 each, giving a total value of £4,080.

Dobson, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Demetre Dobson wasn’t ‘high up the chain’

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court Dobson had become a “recreational user” of cannabis and was asked to sell it for money when he then got into drug debt.

Ms Pirie added that Dobson was then asked to sell other types of drugs but wasn’t “high up in the chain”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Dobson that it was “inevitable that a period of imprisonment would be imposed” due to his previous conviction.

However, he told Dobson that he had to take his young age into account, adding: “I’m treating you more lightly than I would someone of 25 or 26 years years of age.”

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Dobson to 10 months and 60 days in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

