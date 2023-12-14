Trial for Fyvie trio who deny string of animal abuse charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial for Fyvie trio who deny string of animal abuse charges

It is alleged Duncan Tunstall, 38, Alison Masson, 57, and her daughter Kirsty Masson, 25, failed to properly look after a variety of animals last year.

By Joanne Warnock
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street. Picture by Scott Baxter 18/06/2020

A trial date has been set for a trio charged with a string of animal abuse charges at kennels in Fyvie.

It is alleged Duncan Tunstall, 38, Alison Masson, 57, and her daughter Kirsty Masson, 25, failed to properly look after a variety of animals at Stonehouse Cottage last year.

Between August 7 and October 7, it is alleged that Tunstall and Kirsty Masson failed to provide 26 dogs with adequate care or enough food resulting in the dogs losing weight, body fat and muscle. One of the dogs is said to have been emaciated.

No vet treatment

They are also charged with causing the suffering of the 26 dogs by failing to seek veterinary treatment for their severely matted coats and multiple intestinal parasites.

The pair are also charged that between May 20 and October 7 they exposed the 26 dogs to urine, faeces and did not provide adequate bedding for the animals – all to the dogs suffering.

The charge alleges they failed to provide an environment where the dogs could exhibit normal behaviour.

Dogs were alleged to have been kept in solitary confinement, and not given exercise or clean living conditions.

Filthy conditions

A third charge alleges they allowed five pigs to live in filth and without dry bedding or segregation from three “reactive dogs”.

Tunstall and Miss Masson, whose addresses were given as Stonehouse Cottage, Fyvie, are also alleged to have been responsible for two cats and three kittens on October 7 2022, allegedly failing to provide them with clean litter trays or a healthy living area.

Mrs Masson, of Gray Street, Aberdeen, is alleged to have neglected four chihuahua dogs and a Labrador puppy called Smudge on October 7 – also at Stonehouse Cottage.

All three appeared at Banff Sheriff Court to deny the charges and a trial date has been set for February 22 next year.

In February 2021 Alison Masson appealed for help for the couple following storm damage at Stonehouse Kennels in Fyvie – which at the time was being run by her daughter Kirsty and partner Tunstall.

In the appeal, it was said the kennels were providing homes for rescue dogs from Romania.

