Trial for Fyvie trio who deny string of animal abuse charges

A trial date has been set for a trio charged with a string of animal abuse charges at kennels in Fyvie.

It is alleged Duncan Tunstall, 38, Alison Masson, 57, and her daughter Kirsty Masson, 25, failed to properly look after a variety of animals at Stonehouse Cottage last year.

Between August 7 and October 7, it is alleged that Tunstall and Kirsty Masson failed to provide 26 dogs with adequate care or enough food resulting in the dogs losing weight, body fat and muscle. One of the dogs is said to have been emaciated.

No vet treatment

They are also charged with causing the suffering of the 26 dogs by failing to seek veterinary treatment for their severely matted coats and multiple intestinal parasites.

The pair are also charged that between May 20 and October 7 they exposed the 26 dogs to urine, faeces and did not provide adequate bedding for the animals – all to the dogs suffering.

The charge alleges they failed to provide an environment where the dogs could exhibit normal behaviour.

Dogs were alleged to have been kept in solitary confinement, and not given exercise or clean living conditions.

Filthy conditions

A third charge alleges they allowed five pigs to live in filth and without dry bedding or segregation from three “reactive dogs”.

Tunstall and Miss Masson, whose addresses were given as Stonehouse Cottage, Fyvie, are also alleged to have been responsible for two cats and three kittens on October 7 2022, allegedly failing to provide them with clean litter trays or a healthy living area.

Mrs Masson, of Gray Street, Aberdeen, is alleged to have neglected four chihuahua dogs and a Labrador puppy called Smudge on October 7 – also at Stonehouse Cottage.

All three appeared at Banff Sheriff Court to deny the charges and a trial date has been set for February 22 next year.

In February 2021 Alison Masson appealed for help for the couple following storm damage at Stonehouse Kennels in Fyvie – which at the time was being run by her daughter Kirsty and partner Tunstall.

In the appeal, it was said the kennels were providing homes for rescue dogs from Romania.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.