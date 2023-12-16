Woman threatened to smash school-run dad’s car in parking row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman threatened to smash school-run dad’s car in parking row

Rechelle Adamson told the parent he was parked in her "private" space on Ardbreck Place and called him a "stupid Polish".

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A parking row turned nasty when a woman threatened to smash a man’s car and made racist comments toward him.

Rechelle Adamson took video footage of her victim, who had just collected his child from school, before telling him he was parked in her “private parking space”.

She then called the man a “stupid Polish” and threatened to “smash” his car.

Adamson, 48, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the incident took place on September 29 last year in the Holm area of Inverness.

She said: “The complainer in the case was at Ardbreck Place.

“He had returned to his vehicle with his child who he had just collected from school.

“The accused was present and appeared to be taking a video of the complainer.”

Holm ‘private’ parking row

Ms Duffy-Welsh told the court that Adamson raised an issue over the man’s choice of parking space.

“She asked him not to park where he was parked, telling him it was in their private parking space,” she said.

The court heard that it was at this point that Adamson became “aggressive and confrontational” toward the man.

He used his own mobile phone to record her behaviour, capturing Adamson calling him a “stupid Polish”.

Woman threatened to smash car

“The accused then made a threat to smash the man’s car,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood, adding that the complainer’s young daughter had been present throughout the incident.

She said Adamson also had two young children with her.

Speaking from the dock in her own defence, Adamson told Sheriff Fleetwood that she had already explained her actions in a letter to the court.

She said: “I’m very sorry for my actions. I admit that I was in the wrong, I went too far.”

Sheriff Fleetwood deferred sentencing on Adamson, of Ardbreck Place, for a further six months to allow Adamson to demonstrate good behaviour.

The case will call again in June of next year.

