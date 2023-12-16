Woman threatened to smash school-run dad’s car in parking row

A parking row turned nasty when a woman threatened to smash a man’s car and made racist comments toward him.

Rechelle Adamson took video footage of her victim, who had just collected his child from school, before telling him he was parked in her “private parking space”.

She then called the man a “stupid Polish” and threatened to “smash” his car.

Adamson, 48, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the incident took place on September 29 last year in the Holm area of Inverness.

She said: “The complainer in the case was at Ardbreck Place.

“He had returned to his vehicle with his child who he had just collected from school.

“The accused was present and appeared to be taking a video of the complainer.”

Holm ‘private’ parking row

Ms Duffy-Welsh told the court that Adamson raised an issue over the man’s choice of parking space.

“She asked him not to park where he was parked, telling him it was in their private parking space,” she said.

The court heard that it was at this point that Adamson became “aggressive and confrontational” toward the man.

He used his own mobile phone to record her behaviour, capturing Adamson calling him a “stupid Polish”.

Woman threatened to smash car

“The accused then made a threat to smash the man’s car,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood, adding that the complainer’s young daughter had been present throughout the incident.

She said Adamson also had two young children with her.

Speaking from the dock in her own defence, Adamson told Sheriff Fleetwood that she had already explained her actions in a letter to the court.

She said: “I’m very sorry for my actions. I admit that I was in the wrong, I went too far.”

Sheriff Fleetwood deferred sentencing on Adamson, of Ardbreck Place, for a further six months to allow Adamson to demonstrate good behaviour.

The case will call again in June of next year.