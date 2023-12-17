Liverpudlian caught dealing drugs in Inverness jailed for six months

A Liverpudlian drug dealer caught in Inverness with 20 wraps of cocaine has been jailed for six months.

Callum Haddley “made off” when he spotted a marked police car on patrol in Hilton, Inverness.

Officers traced and searched him and recovered a “white substance”, £510 in cash and a mobile phone.

The white substance was later confirmed to be 20 wraps of cocaine, worth £400.

Haddley, 24, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted being concerned in the supplying of cocaine as well charges of possessing cannabis and failing to appear at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said it was around 1.50pm on February 14 last year when police on patrol spotted Haddley with another man.

“Seeing the marked police vehicle, the accused made off from police,” she said.

Officers then traced and detained Haddley.

Drugs search found ‘white substance’

He was then searched and police recovered a mobile phone, £510 in cash and “a white substance”.

The white substance was later tested and found to be: “20 wraps of cocaine with an approximate weight of 0.17g each.”

The cannabis possession charge related to three grams of the class B drug with an approximate value of £60, which he was caught with on Culduthel Road on October 28 of this year.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Haddley, told the court his client lives in Liverpool and had recently gone through a relationship breakdown at the time of the offence.

Drug dealer was ‘not in a great place’

“He was not in a great place,” he said.

Mr Young continued: “He ended up associating himself with others who were not a good influence.

“He became involved, on this occasion, with supplying in an effort to fund what was a significant cannabis habit at that time.”

The defence agent told Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood: “He acknowledges that your lordship would be able to impose a custodial sentence on that matter and appreciates the serious consequences of his actions.”

The court heard that Haddley’s previous failure to attend had been due to a lack of funds to travel to court.

Sentencing Haddley, of Denecliff, Pool Hey, to six months imprisonment, Sheriff Fleetwood told him: “You chose to concern yourself in the commercial supply of controlled drugs, you take the consequences.”