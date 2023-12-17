Liverpudlian caught dealing drugs in Inverness jailed for six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpudlian caught dealing drugs in Inverness jailed for six months

Callum Haddley had 20 wraps of cocaine with him when he was stopped and searched by police in the Hilton area of Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Callum Haddley was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Liverpudlian drug dealer caught in Inverness with 20 wraps of cocaine has been jailed for six months.

Callum Haddley “made off” when he spotted a marked police car on patrol in Hilton, Inverness.

Officers traced and searched him and recovered a “white substance”, £510 in cash and a mobile phone.

The white substance was later confirmed to be 20 wraps of cocaine, worth £400.

Haddley, 24, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted being concerned in the supplying of cocaine as well charges of possessing cannabis and failing to appear at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said it was around 1.50pm on February 14 last year when police on patrol spotted Haddley with another man.

“Seeing the marked police vehicle, the accused made off from police,” she said.

Officers then traced and detained Haddley.

Drugs search found ‘white substance’

He was then searched and police recovered a mobile phone, £510 in cash and “a white substance”.

The white substance was later tested and found to be: “20 wraps of cocaine with an approximate weight of 0.17g each.”

The cannabis possession charge related to three grams of the class B drug with an approximate value of £60, which he was caught with on Culduthel Road on October 28 of this year.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Haddley, told the court his client lives in Liverpool and had recently gone through a relationship breakdown at the time of the offence.

Drug dealer was ‘not in a great place’

“He was not in a great place,” he said.

Mr Young continued: “He ended up associating himself with others who were not a good influence.

“He became involved, on this occasion, with supplying in an effort to fund what was a significant cannabis habit at that time.”

The defence agent told Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood: “He acknowledges that your lordship would be able to impose a custodial sentence on that matter and appreciates the serious consequences of his actions.”

The court heard that Haddley’s previous failure to attend had been due to a lack of funds to travel to court.

Sentencing Haddley, of Denecliff, Pool Hey, to six months imprisonment, Sheriff Fleetwood told him: “You chose to concern yourself in the commercial supply of controlled drugs, you take the consequences.”

