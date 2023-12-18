Man sentenced over Fraserburgh gas explosion

A man who caused a gas blast on a Fraserburgh street – leaving a repair bill of almost £180,000 – has avoided a prison sentence.

Moray Road in Fraserburgh was rocked by the huge explosion which destroyed a home in March 2020.

Now, Jonathan Tait, 36, has been sentenced after being found guilty of culpable and reckless conduct following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Tait stored a gas cylinder within his address on Moray Road without seeking permission to do so, and left the valve open, causing gas to escape and ignite.

The ignition caused a large explosion, leading to extensive damage to the building and a vehicle, “all to the danger” of residents.

Gas blast took out several windows at Fraserburgh property

Following the jury’s guilty verdict, sentence on Tait, now of Dundarg Road, Rosehearty, was deferred for background reports.

Defence agent Alannah Comerford highlighted that the report deemed her client was suitable for the imposition of a restriction of liberty order curfew.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, addressing Tait, said: “This was an extremely serious matter, but I note the person who suffered the most was you in terms of the very serious injuries you received as a result of this.”

The sheriff said she noted Tait’s “vulnerabilities”, and she was “impressed” by a letter submitted by his sister, which she said “made a significant impression on me”.

She ordered him to be supervised for two years and to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also imposed a nine-month curfew.

Neighbour felt whole house shake

The Press and Journal previously reported that Aberdeenshire Council was facing a bill of £179,000 to repair the damage caused by the blast.

Raging flames and thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky following the incident just after noon on March 6 2020.

Police, fire and ambulance crews assembled at the site within minutes, cordoning off the area surrounding the gable-end property while crews tackled the fire.

Large black scorch marks could be seen above the property’s front door, while the impact from the blast had knocked the glass and fixtures from several windows.

Fire crews were needed to prop up the lintel above one of the doors to prevent the wall from caving in.

Tait, who had been working as a fisherman at the time, was seen “staggering” out of the property by bystanders.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance under a police escort.

One neighbour across the street described feeling his whole house shake.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.