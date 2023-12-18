£50,000 cocaine courier’s shiny bag caught the attention of police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

£50,000 cocaine courier’s shiny bag caught the attention of police

Andrew Fraser, 30, had the drugs in an Inverness car park and has been jailed for 18 months.

By David Love
Eastfield Way car park in Inverness
Eastfield Way car park in Inverness. Image: Google Street View

A man was caught with almost £50,000 of cocaine after his shiny bag caught the attention of police officers.

Andrew Fraser was spotted pulling up beside another vehicle and then trying to hide the eye-catching toilet bag as he approached the car.

When he returned to the vehicle, parked in Eastfield Way car park in Inverness, officers moved in and made the high-value bust.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the cocaine weighed 246.72 grams and had a street value of £49,300.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said Fraser’s car was searched and two pink bags of white powder were found in the footwell.

‘I accept you had a lesser role’

“One bag was mixed with paracetamol but the cocaine purity was 42%,” he added.

Fraser, 30, of Millcroft Road, Cumbernauld, appeared before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald and admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on June 11 2019.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report on Fraser whose lawyer, Lindsay Gaughan said: “He had an addiction problem and a large amount of debt at the time.”

But Sheriff Macdonald said that due to the large amount of drugs found, there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

She jailed Fraser for 18 months but added: “I accept you had a lesser role and I will restrict the sentence accordingly.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Hollywood sign. California, USA. See PA Feature TRAVEL US West Coast. Picture credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Photos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TRAVEL US West Coast.
Woman pretended to be Hollywood actress to con family out of thousands
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drug-dealing Aberdeen biker sent flying after crashing into police car
Moray Road, Fraserburgh, was cordoned off following a gas explosion. Image: DC Thomson
Man sentenced over Fraserburgh gas explosion
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 14th May '20 A very quiet Inverness High Street yesterday (Thursday). McDonald's restaurant still shut on Inverness High Street.
Crowd of 50 watched as man resisted police outside Inverness McDonald's
Piccolo, Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant boss jailed over £50,000 VAT fraud
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a terrifying shoplifter and identical twin stalkers
Inverness Justice Centre
Liverpudlian caught dealing drugs in Inverness jailed for six months
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Woman threatened to smash school-run dad's car in parking row
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Wedding guest who left father of bride with 'life-threatening' injuries avoids jail
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Grayson assaulted his partner in the street on a Highland holiday Picture shows; Thomas Grayson. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Man beat girlfriend in the street on Highland holiday