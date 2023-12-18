£50,000 cocaine courier’s shiny bag caught the attention of police

A man was caught with almost £50,000 of cocaine after his shiny bag caught the attention of police officers.

Andrew Fraser was spotted pulling up beside another vehicle and then trying to hide the eye-catching toilet bag as he approached the car.

When he returned to the vehicle, parked in Eastfield Way car park in Inverness, officers moved in and made the high-value bust.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the cocaine weighed 246.72 grams and had a street value of £49,300.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said Fraser’s car was searched and two pink bags of white powder were found in the footwell.

‘I accept you had a lesser role’

“One bag was mixed with paracetamol but the cocaine purity was 42%,” he added.

Fraser, 30, of Millcroft Road, Cumbernauld, appeared before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald and admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on June 11 2019.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report on Fraser whose lawyer, Lindsay Gaughan said: “He had an addiction problem and a large amount of debt at the time.”

But Sheriff Macdonald said that due to the large amount of drugs found, there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

She jailed Fraser for 18 months but added: “I accept you had a lesser role and I will restrict the sentence accordingly.”