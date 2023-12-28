New figures reveal cost to taxpayer of notorious killers’ legal costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

New figures reveal cost to taxpayer of notorious killers’ legal costs

The three highest-profile murder cases in the north and north-east cost the public purse more than £220,000.

By Danny McKay
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell

More than £220,000 of taxpayers’ cash has been spent on lawyers to defend three of the north and north-east’s highest-profile killers.

People facing criminal prosecution in Scotland, who cannot afford to instruct a lawyer, are entitled to claim free representation through a Scottish Government scheme called Legal Aid.

Now, new figures have revealed the amount of legal aid claimed by three of the most notorious murderers to face our courts in recent years.

In March this year, family and friends of Aberdeen University scientist Brenda Page finally saw her killer brought to justice after more than 40 years.

Brenda Page. Image: Police Scotland.

Ex-husband Christopher ‘Kit’ Harrisson, 82, was found guilty of her murdering Brenda by violently and viciously battering to death with a blunt instrument at her flat in 1978.

Following the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, Judge Lord Richardson sentenced Harrisson to life with a minimum period of 20 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Christopher Harrisson then and now. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

And it can now be revealed the cost to the public purse in legal fees and outlays was £118,722.

In February, William MacDowell, 81, died in prison just five months into a life sentence for the double murder of Renee MacRae and their son Andrew, 3, in the Highlands in 1976.

Renee and Andrew MacRae disappeared in 1976.

MacDowell was found guilty of murdering the pair, whose bodies have never been found, after a three-week trial at the High Court in Inverness.

For 46 years Mrs MacRae’s family had searched for justice.

His conviction was one of the biggest moments in modern Scottish legal history and brought to an end one of Scotland’s longest-running murder mysteries.

William MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The cost of that case in solicitor and counsel fees and outlays was £89,277.

In September 2022, the country was rocked by the “unimaginably wicked” rape and murder of Aberdeen mum-of-two Jill Barclay.

Jill Barclay
Jill Barclay. Image: DC Thomson

In May this year at the High Court in Edinburgh, Rhys Bennett pled guilty to  crimes that a judge branded “medieval in their barbarity”.

Judge Lord Arthurson sentenced him to a minimum of 24 years in prison for the assault, rape and murder and four years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Bennett assaulted the former Hazlehead Academy pupil by repeatedly striking, kicking and stamping on her head and body at Farburn Gatehouse in Dyce.

Rhys Bennett was jailed for murdering Jill Barclay. Image: DC Thomson

The charge described how Bennett also struck Jill’s head against a downpipe and inflicted blunt and sharp force trauma to her head and body.

Bennett also admitted dragging Jill along the ground, compressing her neck, placing clothing and other items underneath her body as she lay on the ground, pouring petrol on her and the clothing – along with other items – and setting fire to her.

It can now be revealed the cost of legal assistance paid to solicitors and counsel in fees and outlays was £12,787.

The reason the cost of Bennett’s case was lesser is that he pled guilty without taking the matter to trial.

Combined, the total Legal Aid costs for the Bennett, Harrisson and MacDowell cases was £220,786.

A spokesman for the Scottish Legal Aid Board said: “By paying solicitors to represent people accused of serious crimes, including those viewed as being of an abhorrent nature, legal aid helps ensure the justice system works effectively to reach an appropriate verdict in a timely manner.

“With historical cold cases, reinvestigations by their nature will involve more disclosure and documentary evidence which inevitably incur substantial fees and outlays, but we work with legal teams to ensure public funds are used as effectively as possible.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Charles Lucey.
Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
Teen crashed into field after taking M-cat at party
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
Jail warning for jealous boyfriend arrested twice in space of hours
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
Pensioner admits causing horror crash which left him in coma
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
Man handed unpaid work after rant at neighbour who witnessed bust-up
Lesley Bristow is still waiting for her £30,000 from Craigard Care Ltd who is in administration
Keith carer who won unfair dismissal still waiting for her £30,000 payout
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
Aberdeen man's public sex act wearing just boxers and Rangers shirt
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Knives, needles and drugs among items seized by court security in Inverness and Aberdeen
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
Mintlaw wife-killer Wayne Fraser appeals Mississippi conviction
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and William MacDowell
Man who spent a fortnight walking to Inverness arrested after shotgun threat