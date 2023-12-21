‘See you on the other side’: Passenger in Crown Street horror crash claims boyfriend meant to kill them both

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

‘See you on the other side’: Passenger in Crown Street horror crash claims boyfriend meant to kill them both

Giving evidence for the second day, George 'Brian' Alden's alleged victim was asked to outline what she remembered about the final moments before the crash. 

By David McPhee
George 'Brian' Alden denies endangering the life of his former partner by crashing his Citroen on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
George 'Brian' Alden denies endangering the life of his former partner by crashing his Citroen on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

A crash victim has told a jury that her ex-boyfriend deliberately ploughed his car into railings, telling her seconds before the impact: “My suicide note is ready and you’re coming with me.”

George ‘Brian’ Alden, 36, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he faces charges of endangering the life of his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Eisma-Clinch by driving his red Citroen C4 dangerously while being pursued by several police cars.

It is alleged Alden accelerated to excessive speeds before mounting a pavement and colliding with railings on Crown Street in the city centre of Aberdeen.

The car then flipped over and ended up on its roof in the middle of the street.

As a result of the crash, Ms Eisma-Clinch spent around two weeks in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The crash involving George Alden’s red Citroen C4 occurred at around 1.39am on Crown Street. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Alden admits being over the drink-drive limit but denies driving dangerously, causing serious injury and endangering the life of Ms Eisma-Clinch on October 11 2022.

He also denies assaulting her by seizing her by the neck, pushing her against railings and shoving her to the ground.

‘I was screaming at him to stop’

Giving evidence for the second day, Ms Eisma-Clinch was asked by fiscal depute Alan Townsend to outline what she remembered about the final moments before the crash.

She described Alden as “desperate” as he realised police were pursuing him and saw crashing his car as “the only way out” even if it “killed us both”.

The 20-year-old student said he sped through a red light on Union Street and told her: “See you on the other side.”

“I took that to mean I was going to die,” Ms Eisma-Clinch said.

She continued: “I was screaming at him to stop but he wouldn’t stop for the police. That was his only way out, whether it killed us both – it didn’t matter.

“He didn’t care if I died.”

She claimed during the short journey between Golden Square and the site of the crash, Alden also told her: “My suicide note is ready and you’re coming with me.”

Ms Eisma-Clinch said she had asked herself “a million times” following the crash why Alden “made that decision”.

“I think crashing into a wall for him was the easiest option,” she said.

“I remember him saying ‘f*** this, I’m just going to drive. I don’t care anymore.’

“I told him to give me the keys – I was trying to stop him from driving.”

Ex claims Alden ran knife across her skin

Ms Eisma-Clinch, a law student, also described her relationship with Alden as one in which he was “incredibly controlling” and “jealous”.

She claims that on one occasion last year, she came home from work to find Alden had drunk an entire bottle of vodka and he grabbed her and ran a knife over her skin.

Alden did this while making threats to kill men he believed she was having an affair with, Ms Eisma-Clinch said.

Police cars were in pursuit when George ‘Brian’ Alden’s car ploughed into a concrete staircase and through metal railings. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Passenger claims crash can’t be accident

During cross-examination, defence solicitor Graham Robertson KC suggested to Ms Eisma-Clinch that she was not telling the truth when she said Alden “was going to kill himself or kill you”.

She replied: “The lack of emotion on his face, me asking him to stop and the motion of turning the steering wheel into a wall – how can that be considered an accident?”

“But what if he was taking a corner and an accident occurred?” Mr Robertson asked.

“There were no streets for him to turn into – it was a wall,” Ms Eisma-Clinch said, adding: “He decided to go into that wall and take his own life and my life too.”

The trial, before Sheriff Ian Wallace, continues.

