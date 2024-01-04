‘Devious’ woman tricked buyers into parting with cash in ‘kittens for sale’ scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Devious’ woman tricked buyers into parting with cash in ‘kittens for sale’ scam

Vicki Clinton's solicitor told the court her client had carried out the fraudulent scheme in order to buy drugs and Christmas presents.

By David McPhee
Vicki Clinton advertised that she had kittens for sale in a "devious scheme" to make money. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Vicki Clinton advertised that she had kittens for sale in a "devious scheme" to make money. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

A fraudster who advertised kittens for sale online has been ordered to pay compensation after the prospective pet owners discovered it was a scam.

Vicki Clinton, 34, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted placing an ad on a Royal Deeside Facebook community page claiming she had kittens for sale.

Over nearly five months, nine people were taken in by the scheme, paying deposits that totalled £470.

Nine victims taken in by scam

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that on November 21 2021 a number of people spotted a Gumtree advert had been posted on the Ballater and Crathie community Facebook page offering kittens for sale for £100 each.

“The ad communicated that the location of place that sold the kittens was also in Ballater and the name used on Facebook was that of the accused,” Ms Petersen said.

“Various people made contact with the accused, with nine people in particular contacting her in relation to the ad.

“These people engaged in messages with the accused in relation to the actual sale of kittens.

“It would vary in nature, but sometimes the accused would state that a deposit was required to secure the sale.”

A number of the prospective buyers enquired about visiting the kittens and Clinton would often set a date for the visit but would then cancel it.

But, on occasion, she would send pictures of the kittens when requested to do so.

The buyers were asked to send a sum of money by way of a deposit – which ranged from £30 to £100.

The average deposit paid was £50.

However, one woman transferred the full amount of £100.

Buyers became suspicious

As people became suspicious, they posted about their experience on the Ballater and Crathie community page before reporting Clinton to the police.

Various search warrants were executed and evidence of the payments was found in Clinton’s bank account.

While being interviewed by police, she admitted to taking part in a fraudulent scheme and that at no point did she have kittens for sale.

She further admitted to the police that she had carried out the scam to feed her drug habit.

When tallied up, the total amount taken between December 5 2021 and April 19 2022 was £470.

Clinton pleaded guilty to one charge of obtaining various sums of money by fraud.

Vicki Clinton ‘is apologetic’ over fraud

Her defence lawyer, Jenny Logan, told the court that her client had been going through “family and personal struggles” at the time she carried out the scam.

“She told me she did it in order to be able to buy her children Christmas presents – but that is not an excuse and she knows that,” Ms Logan said.

“Ms Clinton is apologetic and she does take responsibility for what she has done.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said she noted that since this incident Clinton had managed to “turn her life around”.

However, she described Clinton’s actions as a “devious scheme to defraud these people.”

Sheriff Hodge ordered Clinton, of Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen, to repay every one of her victims in full and made a compensation order for a total of £470.

