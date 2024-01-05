Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat

Eythan Eite had almost 200 customers and advertised his products via bulk text messages, the High Court was told.

By Dave Finlay
Eythan Eite was caught following drugs draids in the Torry area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Eythan Eite was caught following drugs draids in the Torry area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

A drug trafficker was caught with narcotics worth nearly £170,000 after sending a bulk text message to 169 recipients claiming he had heroin and cocaine for sale.

Eythan Eite threw two packages containing Class A drugs from the kitchen window of a flat in Aberdeen into the garden after police forced entry to the premises.

Other officers were stationed in the rear garden while colleagues entered the address in the city’s Victoria Road.

The packages were recovered and found to contain heroin and cocaine and larger quantities of drugs were discovered in a North Face holdall in the flat.

Almost half a kilo of heroin was in a bag and a further batch of bags contained high-purity cocaine, the High Court in Edinburgh heard today.

Incriminating text messages

A judge was told that if the drugs were broken down into street deals for sale they had the potential to make £169,880.

A month before the raid on the flat Eite was stopped by police officers in Guild Street under a drugs search.

No drugs were found on him but officers recovered two mobile phones and discovered he was in possession of £540 in cash.

An examination of one of the phones found that on the day of the stop it received a message reading: “on with raw w and scab best gan about”.

Advocate depute Craig Murray told the court: “The words ‘raw w’ in this context means cocaine. The word ‘scab’ in this context means diamorphine (heroin).

“The text message was therefore an offer to sell to the accused an unknown quantity of cocaine and diamorphine.”

Traces of heroin and cocaine found on scales

Eite sent out a text message to 169 others 20 minutes later on February 14 in 2022 reading: “on with 10/10 raw holly n 10/10 scab get on me don’t miss out.”

The court heard that ‘raw holly’ was an abbreviation for ‘raw Hollywood’ and meant cocaine.

Mr Murray said: “The text message was therefore an offer by the accused to sell an unknown quantity of cocaine and diamorphine.”

During the later search of the flat on April 13 2022 the police also recovered scales with traces of cocaine and heroin.

They also found a jacket with Eite’s driving licence and £1,000 in one pocket and a further £290 in another.

Eite, 24, formerly of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on February 14 and April 13 in 2022.

The court heard he has previous convictions for possession of Class A drugs but has never previously been sentenced to imprisonment.

Defence counsel Neil Shand said: “Clearly a significant custodial sentence is inevitable in this case.”

Judge Alison Stirling adjourned sentence on Eite for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.

