Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat

A drug trafficker was caught with narcotics worth nearly £170,000 after sending a bulk text message to 169 recipients claiming he had heroin and cocaine for sale.

Eythan Eite threw two packages containing Class A drugs from the kitchen window of a flat in Aberdeen into the garden after police forced entry to the premises.

Other officers were stationed in the rear garden while colleagues entered the address in the city’s Victoria Road.

The packages were recovered and found to contain heroin and cocaine and larger quantities of drugs were discovered in a North Face holdall in the flat.

Almost half a kilo of heroin was in a bag and a further batch of bags contained high-purity cocaine, the High Court in Edinburgh heard today.

Incriminating text messages

A judge was told that if the drugs were broken down into street deals for sale they had the potential to make £169,880.

A month before the raid on the flat Eite was stopped by police officers in Guild Street under a drugs search.

No drugs were found on him but officers recovered two mobile phones and discovered he was in possession of £540 in cash.

An examination of one of the phones found that on the day of the stop it received a message reading: “on with raw w and scab best gan about”.

Advocate depute Craig Murray told the court: “The words ‘raw w’ in this context means cocaine. The word ‘scab’ in this context means diamorphine (heroin).

“The text message was therefore an offer to sell to the accused an unknown quantity of cocaine and diamorphine.”

Traces of heroin and cocaine found on scales

Eite sent out a text message to 169 others 20 minutes later on February 14 in 2022 reading: “on with 10/10 raw holly n 10/10 scab get on me don’t miss out.”

The court heard that ‘raw holly’ was an abbreviation for ‘raw Hollywood’ and meant cocaine.

Mr Murray said: “The text message was therefore an offer by the accused to sell an unknown quantity of cocaine and diamorphine.”

During the later search of the flat on April 13 2022 the police also recovered scales with traces of cocaine and heroin.

They also found a jacket with Eite’s driving licence and £1,000 in one pocket and a further £290 in another.

Eite, 24, formerly of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on February 14 and April 13 in 2022.

The court heard he has previous convictions for possession of Class A drugs but has never previously been sentenced to imprisonment.

Defence counsel Neil Shand said: “Clearly a significant custodial sentence is inevitable in this case.”

Judge Alison Stirling adjourned sentence on Eite for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.