Aberdeen drug gang member ordered to hand over ill-gotten gains

Kym Martin benefitted from general criminal conduct in the sum of £31,095 and a confiscation order was made for £6,585.

By Dave Finlay
The proceeds of crime action was heard at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A drug trafficker who was snared in a police operation against a county lines gang agreed to hand over more than £6,500 to settle a proceeds of crime action today.

Kym Martin, 36, was jailed for four and a half years last year after he was convicted of Class A drugs offences and the Crown brought proceedings to seize crime profits from him.

Martin, currently a prisoner in Glasgow’s Barlinnie jail, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh today before judge Lord Lake and confirmed that he was not opposing the terms of an order sought against him.

Under it, it was agreed that Martin, from Sidcup, in Kent, benefitted from general criminal conduct in the sum of £31,095 and a confiscation order was made for £6,585.

Martin was jailed along with three other men and a woman for a total of 22 years at the High Court in Glasgow after a crime gang operating in the Aberdeen area were targeted by police leading to their arrests.

He faced charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at addresses in Aberdeen and locations in Kent and London between April 2020 and January 2021. More than pounds 350,000 of drugs were recovered.

 

