‘I’ve got a right to speak’ – ‘Not right now you don’t’: Sheriff’s fiery exchange with accused in dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I’ve got a right to speak’ – ‘Not right now you don’t’: Sheriff’s fiery exchange with accused in dock

Lewis Gibbs raised his voice, swore, and repeatedly insisted he had a "right to speak" as he talked over the fiscal depute.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A sheriff became embroiled in a fiery row with a criminal who refused to stop interrupting court proceedings from the dock.

Lewis Gibbs raised his voice, swore, and repeatedly insisted he had a “right to speak” as he talked over the fiscal depute.

Sheriff Shirley McKenna frequently had to intervene and tell him to be quiet, blasting: “Not just now you don’t.”

Amidst the 34-year-old’s rambling, he made bizarre claims about someone threatening to “eat” his kids and claimed to have a “f****** melon” coming out of his head.

Threatened to slit police officer’s throat

Gibbs, who also sarcastically applauded the sheriff, was appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over assaulting a Tesco worker, threatening a police officer and then barricading himself in his flat.

Amid constant interruptions from the dock, fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that the incident happened on April 29 2022 shortly after 8pm.

She said Gibbs pushed the store manager of Tesco on King Street after being denied entry to the shop.

Gibbs then walked off and was heard “shouting and screaming incoherently” in the street by a passing police officer.

The officer followed Gibbs into a block of flats on King Street but was met with the chilling threat: “F*** off or I’ll slit your f****** throat.”

Further officers then attended and Gibbs refused to allow them entry to his flat.

After informing him that they would force entry to the address, officers could hear heavy items being moved behind the door.

Entry was forced to the flat and Gibbs immediately tried to push the door back in place.

When officers tried to restrain him, Gibbs broke free, fled to the bathroom and locked himself inside.

While the police tried to persuade him to come out, they noticed a number of items which had been placed behind the flat door.

Despite initially refusing to come out of the bathroom, Gibbs did eventually emerge and was promptly arrested.

Accused won’t shut up

Gibbs, of King Street, pled guilty to assaulting a retail worker, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and failing to appear at court for a previous hearing.

Throughout the Crown’s narration of the crimes, Gibbs constantly spoke over people and interrupted them.

Sheriff Shirley McKenna told him: “I wonder if you could just be quiet. That would really be helpful.”

Gibbs snapped back: “I’ve got a right to speak.”

But the sheriff replied: “Not just now you don’t.

“Could you be quiet so I can hear what’s being said. Your solicitor will get an opportunity to speak for you.

“Do you have a difficulty understanding that?”

Gibbs said he did, and Sheriff McKenna went on: “Here’s the process. The procurator fiscal speaks first, then Mr Burnett gets an opportunity to speak on your behalf.

“Do you understand that?”

‘I’m not sure what’s got into him today’

Gibbs said he did and the sheriff  replied: “Well be quiet.”

When his interruptions continued, the sheriff asked Michael Burnett, Gibbs’ lawyer, to “have a word” with him.

The beleaguered solicitor replied: “I’ve tried. I’ll try again.”

However, despite Mr Burnett’s best efforts to calm him, his client continued to cause disruption, declaring at one point: “I’ve got freedom of speech. This is all bulls***.”

At the conclusion of the narration of his crimes, Gibbs said that he had been “assaulted” and had a “f****** melon” sticking out of his head.

Addressing the sheriff, Mr Burnett said: “I apologise for Mr Gibbs’ appearance today.

‘I could change my mind quite easily, right enough’

“He’s not himself. This is not the man I dealt with initially. I’m not sure what’s got into him today.”

Gibbs interrupted: “I’ll tell you what’s got into me. Some person outside said they’re going to eat my kids.”

Mr Burnett said Gibbs had nothing else on his record since the offences and said supervision “would be beneficial”.

Sheriff McKenna began to tell Gibbs she was imposing a community order but stopped as Gibbs did not appear to be taking the matter seriously.

She told him: “I could change my mind quite easily, right enough.”

Gibbs said he was listening and the sheriff continued, handing him a four-month curfew and 18 months of supervision as alternatives to custody.

Gibbs replied “okay, cool” and tried to walk out of the dock while sarcastically clapping.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Aberdeen pensioner seriously injured in XL bully dog attack
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Thanks for trying to save Jamie': Sister of man killed in Tillydrone high-rise incident…
Helen Goss with her daughter Anna
Westhill family sue NHS Grampian alleging 'medical negligence' over daughter's four-year long Covid battle
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Fake Aberdeen taxi driver prowled streets and groped two female passengers
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for man who told decoy he found young girls 'sexy'
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire pensioner loses six-figure sum in cyber scam
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Fly-on-the-wall Brenda Page murder trial documentary set to air next week
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man accused of attempted murder after alleged Inverness machete attack
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Elgin fish shop worker molested girl, 13, in exchange for cash
Lewis Gibbs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker convicted of sexual assaulting 14-year-old girl as she slept