Jail for knife-wielding home invader who was overpowered by brave father and son

Scot Murray, 26, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted breaking into the home of a 69-year-old couple in Portlethen in order to steal their car keys.

By David McPhee
Scot Murray was jailed for breaking into a elderly couple's home with a knife. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
A brave father and son tackled a masked intruder who entered their home while clutching a knife, a court has heard.

When the couple saw him standing in the doorway, Murray approached them as he removed a knife from its sheath.

Thankfully, the couple’s son was also at home and he responded when he heard his mum shout: “There’s someone attacking your dad with a knife!”

The father-son duo then took on Murray armed with a baseball bat and a wooden ornament.

Murray was eventually disarmed and arrested – but still found time to complain to police about his treatment at the hands of his victims, moaning: “I never touched them. I’m the c*** walking out with bruises.”

Mum shouted to son that his dad was being attacked

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at 9pm on January 31 2022, the Portlethen couple were watching television when they noticed the door that leads to their kitchen was open.

The woman turned around and saw a man standing in the doorway wearing a snood, which covered his face apart from his eyes.

She shouted: “Who are you and what are you doing in my house?”

Murray made no reply and began walking towards the couple as he took out a knife and removed it from its sheath.

The man shouted at his wife to go get their son as he tried to fend off Murray.

When their son arrived in the living room he saw his father grappling with Murray.

“The woman called 999 whilst her husband and son attempted to corner the accused within the room,” Ms Spark said.

“The man then armed himself with a baseball bat and the son picked up a wooden ornament.”

Knifeman launched dining chair

Murray then picked up a dining chair and threw it at the man, striking him on the wrist before throwing the knife at the son striking him on the thigh – but which caused no injury.

Seeing that Murray was no longer armed the two men ran at him and managed to restrain him on the ground, holding him there until the police arrived.

As he was cautioned and charged, Murray stated: “I never touched them. I’m the c*** walking out with bruises. I’m the one getting hit with baseball bats.”

In the dock, Murray pleaded guilty to one charge of housebreaking with intent to rob.

He also admitted a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour that included numerous assaults on his former partner.

Murray threw the woman to the ground on several occasions, while also banging her head on the ground and knocking her unconscious.

Scot Murray was also ordered to stay away from his former partner after knocking her unconscious. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister told the court that his client’s actions during the housebreaking were “a disgusting course of action.”

“Those are Mr Murray’s words and he accepts that,” Mr Mcallister said.

“He has acted in a way that quite frankly he is ashamed of – it’s entirely understandable that he came away from that the way he did as he put himself there.

“Mr Murray needs to sort himself out. He needs to stay clear of drink and drugs.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Murray that his actions that night have left a “lasting impact” on the couple whose home he broke into.

“How they live their lives has been severely disrupted by your actions of carrying out a home invasion with your face covered and holding a knife.

“It must have been a terrifying experience.”

Sheriff Miller sentenced Murray, of Forvie Gardens, Newburgh, to three years and two months in prison.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Murray cannot approach or contact his former partner for seven years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

