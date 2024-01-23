Disgraced Aberdeen fashion shop boss jailed after raping and abusing woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgraced Aberdeen fashion shop boss jailed after raping and abusing woman

Ryan Steehouder, 33, preyed on his victim and subjected her to repeated physical and sexual abuse.

By James Mulholland
Ryan Steehouder was jailed for six years after being convicted of rape. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Ryan Steehouder was jailed for six years after being convicted of rape. Image: Matthew Donnelly

A disgraced Aberdeen businessman who raped a woman and claimed the attack was a “bit of role play” has been jailed for six years.

Ryan Steehouder, 33, preyed on the female and subjected her to repeated physical and sexual abuse in the Aberdeen area between May 2011 and April 2015.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard evidence from Steehouder’s victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons.

She told jurors of one attack in which he subjected to her a rape, which he claimed was “role play”.

She also told the court of how he subjected her to physical assaults which saw him seize and lift her by the body and throw her, causing her to strike her head and body against walls and doors.

The court heard how he would lie on top of her, kick her, restrain her, choke and her and cause her to lose consciousness.

Steehouder, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denied any wrongdoing.

Ryan Steehouder outside his shop in 2020.

Jurors convicted Steehouder on charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, assaulting her to the danger of her life, rape and sexual assault.

Judge Lord Doherty deferred sentence on Steehouder to obtain a report on his background.

The accused, who sported a dyed blonde haircut and wore designer clothing throughout proceedings, was remanded in custody.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Steehouder, of Aberdeen, returned to court to learn about their client’s fate.

Passing sentence, Lord Doherty told Steehouder, who has previous convictions, that he’d have to go to jail for his crimes.

He also told the rapist, who observed proceedings via video link, that he’d be supervised for two years following his release from jail.

‘Violent, abusive and controlling’

In his remarks, Lord Doherty made reference to the fact that Steehouder maintains he didn’t abuse the woman.

The judge said: “You have been convicted of serious sexual and other offences against a woman.

“Your behaviour towards the complainer was violent, abusive and controlling.

“It is clear that despite your conviction you continue to deny the charges.”

It is not the first time that Steehouder has appeared in court.

He was given a 15-month jail sentence in September 2022 for physically and abusing another female.

Ryan Steehouder was jailed in 2022 for violent offences against his former partner.

Steehouder owned a designer clothes store in Aberdeen called 1 Off. He previously worked in the offshore industry before setting up in business.

His firm – 1 Off Store (UK) Ltd was dissolved in September 2022. He was the director of another firm called Cloud Competitions Ltd which was dissolved in April 2023. Companies House states that the nature of this business was the “sale of used cars and light motor vehicles”.

During proceedings last year, the court directly from the woman about the abuse she suffered. She described the moment that Steehouder raped her.

She told the court: “He took off my underpants and put them into my mouth.

“He told me it was a bit of a role-play. He told me not to scream and he told me not to shout. He told me it was an ‘effing rape’.

“He told me not to shut up and he said ‘don’t scream’.

“I winced and he told me to shut the f**k up.

“I felt horrible after it.”

Rapist maintains innocence

The woman described another time that Steehouder sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Lynsey Morgan told Lord Doherty that her client has suspected for some time that he suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Ms Morgan said that Steehouder is currently on a waiting list with NHS Lothian for a formal diagnosis.  He is currently serving his sentence in HMP Edinburgh.

Ms Morgan also asked the court to show leniency towards him.

She added: “While Mr Steehouder understands the seriousness of the offences for which the jury have convicted him, he does maintain his innocence of the offences.

“Notwithstanding that, he understands a custodial sentence today is inevitable.”

Lord Doherty also placed Steehouder on the sex offenders register for life.

