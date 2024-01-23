Disgraced Aberdeen fashion shop boss jailed after raping and abusing woman

A disgraced Aberdeen businessman who raped a woman and claimed the attack was a “bit of role play” has been jailed for six years.

Ryan Steehouder, 33, preyed on the female and subjected her to repeated physical and sexual abuse in the Aberdeen area between May 2011 and April 2015.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard evidence from Steehouder’s victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons.

She told jurors of one attack in which he subjected to her a rape, which he claimed was “role play”.

She also told the court of how he subjected her to physical assaults which saw him seize and lift her by the body and throw her, causing her to strike her head and body against walls and doors.

The court heard how he would lie on top of her, kick her, restrain her, choke and her and cause her to lose consciousness.

Steehouder, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denied any wrongdoing.

Jurors convicted Steehouder on charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, assaulting her to the danger of her life, rape and sexual assault.

Judge Lord Doherty deferred sentence on Steehouder to obtain a report on his background.

The accused, who sported a dyed blonde haircut and wore designer clothing throughout proceedings, was remanded in custody.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Steehouder, of Aberdeen, returned to court to learn about their client’s fate.

Passing sentence, Lord Doherty told Steehouder, who has previous convictions, that he’d have to go to jail for his crimes.

He also told the rapist, who observed proceedings via video link, that he’d be supervised for two years following his release from jail.

‘Violent, abusive and controlling’

In his remarks, Lord Doherty made reference to the fact that Steehouder maintains he didn’t abuse the woman.

The judge said: “You have been convicted of serious sexual and other offences against a woman.

“Your behaviour towards the complainer was violent, abusive and controlling.

“It is clear that despite your conviction you continue to deny the charges.”

It is not the first time that Steehouder has appeared in court.

He was given a 15-month jail sentence in September 2022 for physically and abusing another female.

Steehouder owned a designer clothes store in Aberdeen called 1 Off. He previously worked in the offshore industry before setting up in business.

His firm – 1 Off Store (UK) Ltd was dissolved in September 2022. He was the director of another firm called Cloud Competitions Ltd which was dissolved in April 2023. Companies House states that the nature of this business was the “sale of used cars and light motor vehicles”.

During proceedings last year, the court directly from the woman about the abuse she suffered. She described the moment that Steehouder raped her.

She told the court: “He took off my underpants and put them into my mouth.

“He told me it was a bit of a role-play. He told me not to scream and he told me not to shout. He told me it was an ‘effing rape’.

“He told me not to shut up and he said ‘don’t scream’.

“I winced and he told me to shut the f**k up.

“I felt horrible after it.”

Rapist maintains innocence

The woman described another time that Steehouder sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Lynsey Morgan told Lord Doherty that her client has suspected for some time that he suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Ms Morgan said that Steehouder is currently on a waiting list with NHS Lothian for a formal diagnosis. He is currently serving his sentence in HMP Edinburgh.

Ms Morgan also asked the court to show leniency towards him.

She added: “While Mr Steehouder understands the seriousness of the offences for which the jury have convicted him, he does maintain his innocence of the offences.

“Notwithstanding that, he understands a custodial sentence today is inevitable.”

Lord Doherty also placed Steehouder on the sex offenders register for life.