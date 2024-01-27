Elgin man tagged after brandishing knife and stopping ambulance on busy road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin man tagged after brandishing knife and stopping ambulance on busy road

Scott Cruden admitted assaulting two ambulance crew members after he had forced their vehicle to stop - even though it was on a blue-light call out.

By Joanne Warnock
Scott Cruden was seen staggering along Morrison Road brandishing a knife.
An Elgin man has been released from jail and placed on a tag after admitting brandishing a knife at passing traffic.

Scott Cruden appeared via a prison video link at Elgin Sheriff Court after being placed on remand a month ago.

Cruden admitted walking along Morriston Road in Elgin on December 28 2023, whilst brandishing the kitchen knife.

The 40-year-old also admitted assaulting two ambulance crew members who tried to help him after he had forced their vehicle to stop – even though it was on a blue-light call out.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that Cruden and two friends had been drinking in his property on Morriston Road during the evening and at around 9.15pm he had become “highly emotional”.

“He had found out a family member had cancer and began shouting and cutting himself with a kitchen knife, before going out on the street,” Mrs Ralph said.

“A passing taxi driver stopped to observe and phone the police.”

Staggering and shouting

Mrs Ralph told the court that Cruden was seen to be staggering onto the road, shouting and swearing at passing cars.

“An ambulance was also travelling past on a call out to Lossiemouth, with blue lights and sirens on,” she explained. “[Cruden] stood in front of it, causing it to stop.

“He threw the knife at the vehicle and kept moving in front of the ambulance.”

The court heard Cruden eventually dropped the knife and was taken to Dr Gray’s to be treated for minor lacerations but had struggled and assaulted the ambulance staff.

Sobering time in jail

His defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client had been on remand since the incident and the month of sobriety had allowed him to re-think his life.

He added: “We have heard a fair narration of the evening and the precursor of events.

“He accepts what he did was unacceptable. It should be noted that when the police became involved, he was compliant.”

Sheriff David Sutherland allowed Cruden to be released from remand and placed under electronic monitoring and ordered him to return to court next month for sentencing.

He asked for a psychiatric report to be completed.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

