Elgin man tagged after brandishing knife and stopping ambulance on busy road

An Elgin man has been released from jail and placed on a tag after admitting brandishing a knife at passing traffic.

Scott Cruden appeared via a prison video link at Elgin Sheriff Court after being placed on remand a month ago.

Cruden admitted walking along Morriston Road in Elgin on December 28 2023, whilst brandishing the kitchen knife.

The 40-year-old also admitted assaulting two ambulance crew members who tried to help him after he had forced their vehicle to stop – even though it was on a blue-light call out.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that Cruden and two friends had been drinking in his property on Morriston Road during the evening and at around 9.15pm he had become “highly emotional”.

“He had found out a family member had cancer and began shouting and cutting himself with a kitchen knife, before going out on the street,” Mrs Ralph said.

“A passing taxi driver stopped to observe and phone the police.”

Staggering and shouting

Mrs Ralph told the court that Cruden was seen to be staggering onto the road, shouting and swearing at passing cars.

“An ambulance was also travelling past on a call out to Lossiemouth, with blue lights and sirens on,” she explained. “[Cruden] stood in front of it, causing it to stop.

“He threw the knife at the vehicle and kept moving in front of the ambulance.”

The court heard Cruden eventually dropped the knife and was taken to Dr Gray’s to be treated for minor lacerations but had struggled and assaulted the ambulance staff.

Sobering time in jail

His defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client had been on remand since the incident and the month of sobriety had allowed him to re-think his life.

He added: “We have heard a fair narration of the evening and the precursor of events.

“He accepts what he did was unacceptable. It should be noted that when the police became involved, he was compliant.”

Sheriff David Sutherland allowed Cruden to be released from remand and placed under electronic monitoring and ordered him to return to court next month for sentencing.

He asked for a psychiatric report to be completed.

