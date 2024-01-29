Man shattered woman’s teeth with headbutt after pub outing to Perth Races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man shattered woman’s teeth with headbutt after pub outing to Perth Races

Martyn Shaw, 35, headbutted a woman in the face after she challenged him about his behaviour on the return bus journey.

By David McPhee
Martyn Shaw headbutted a woman outside the Fittie Bar after a daytrip to the Perth Races. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
A man who headbutted a woman and broke her teeth after a day at Perth Races has avoided a prison sentence.

Martyn Shaw fell out with the woman on the return bus journey, telling friends: “She’s getting it when she’s off the bus.”

The 35-year-old then brutally headbutted the woman to the face, shattering her front teeth, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

His victim, who was described as “badly affected” by the assault, will require around two years of dental treatment.

Shaw spat in victim’s face

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that a trip to Perth Races had been arranged by the owner of the Fittie Bar in Aberdeen.

It was on the drive back north that things turned sour when a woman challenged Shaw about his behaviour.

He turned to her and stated: “What the f*** has it got to do with you?”

Shaw was then seen to spit in her face.

Following this, the woman and her friends heard Shaw state: “She’s getting it when she’s off the bus”

Mr Townsend said: “Following this altercation, and as a direct result of the accused’s actions and demeanour, the complainer asked the bus driver if she could get off the coach, but he refused to stop to let her off.

“Around 8pm, the coach arrived outside the Fittie Bar and the complainer alighted the bus first, followed by the other passengers.

“She walked over to speak to her friends on the road in front of the bus. Moments later, without any further interaction, the accused approached the complainer and without provocation, he head-butted her once to the mouth.

“The force of the head-butt caused the complainer to fall backwards onto the cobbled street.”

A friend of the woman helped her to her feet and contacted the police when she saw she was bleeding from her mouth.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she was found to have a broken bone in her wrist.

Shaw’s victim also attended an emergency dentistry clinic where her face was x-rayed and she was discovered to have two broken front teeth, which had shattered near the root.

The woman will require two years of follow-on dental treatment in order to have two permanent teeth fitted.

In the dock, Shaw pleaded guilty to two charges of assault relating to the headbutt and spitting on the woman.

Martyn Shaw attacked his female victim outside the Fittie Bar.

Violent attacker avoids prison

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that he believed it was “difficult to overstate” how his client is a “complete mess over this”.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, but it’s the effect on others that really bothers him.

“If it was just him, he would be content to face the music and deal with it – but he has a family now.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan told Shaw she had read the victim impact statement and given this case “a lot of thought”.

“The person you assaulted has been badly affected,” she said.

“But you have also served the equivalent of the 10-month sentence over this.

“I’m prepared to accept that this was not a premeditated assault.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McCrossan handed Shaw, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

She also made Shaw subject to a nine-month restriction of liberty order and ordered him to pay his victim £750 compensation.

