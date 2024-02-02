Man threatened neighbour with hammer because he thought he’d stolen his alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man threatened neighbour with hammer because he thought he’d stolen his alcohol

Umberto Pallotta, 59, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted standing outside the man’s house shouting with a hammer raised in the air.

By David McPhee
Umberto Pallotta has a long record of threatening or abusive behaviour. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man will be fitted with an electronic tag after he brandished a hammer at his neighbour who he thought had pilfered bottles of alcohol from him.

Umberto Pallotta, 59, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted standing outside the man’s house shouting at the top of his voice with a hammer raised in the air.

His solicitor told the court that Pallotta had been drinking too much at the time and had been suffering from “paranoid” thoughts.

Due to this, he had come to wrongly believe his neighbour had stolen his alcohol.

Umberto Pallotta admitted threatening his neighbour on Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen. Image: Google.

Neighbour saw Umberto Pallotta had something in his hand

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that between 10.10pm and 11pm on the July 22 last year a man who lived on Summerfield Terrace looked out his window and saw Pallotta standing in the street.

“He saw that the accused was shouting and holding something in his hand,” she said.

“The accused started to shout towards his neighbour in a threatening manner, which caused him to contact the police.

“He then saw that the accused was in fact holding a hammer.”

Police officers arrived and found Pallotta standing in the street while brandishing the hammer towards his neighbour’s address.

He was advised to drop the hammer, which he did.

As he was led away by constables, Pallotta told the officers he had “returned to his property and took out a hammer to show his neighbour he could protect himself”.

In the dock, Pallotta pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while shouting and brandishing a hammer.

Only last month, the Press and Journal reported that Pallotta had assaulted a shop worker with his walking stick.

He then returned to the shop on Christmas Day to direct vile racist abuse at the same employee.

Umberto Pallotta threatened his neighbour with a hammer. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt described Pallotta as a man with “significant physical and mental health issues”.

Mr Woodward-Nutt added: “But the central issue that underpins his offending is that fact that he has struggled with alcohol for a number of years.

“Mr Pallotta’s alcohol was so significant at the time of this offence he was struggling with paranoid ideation – he remembered believing that his neighbour had stolen alcohol from him.

“That’s the reason for him behaving in the way.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Pallotta that she had to “mark the seriousness” of this incident and his previous record of offending.

She made Pallotta, of Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he would have to wear an electronic tag for 40 days.

 

