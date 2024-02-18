Aberdeen man avoids jail after drunken raid on post office to steal cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man avoids jail after drunken raid on post office to steal cigarettes

Scott Ironside smashed his way into the post office on Aberlour’s High Street at around 3.30pm on December 17 last year.

By Joanne Warnock
Scott Ironside admitted breaking in to the Aberlour post office and stealing a quantity of cigarettes. Image: Google Street View
Scott Ironside admitted breaking in to the Aberlour post office and stealing a quantity of cigarettes. Image: Google Street View

A man has admitted breaking into Aberlour Post Office and stealing cigarettes in a Sunday afternoon drunken raid.

Scott Ironside, 23, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court after admitting the theft and a further charge of resisting arrest.

Ironside raided the Post Office, on Aberlour’s High Street at around 3.30pm on December 17 last year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that neighbouring properties had heard a “loud smashing” and the shop alarm sounding.

“Witnesses observed the glass had been smashed,” Ms Poke went on. “And a male running away in possession of cigarettes.”

Daylight raid

Police carried out house-to-house enquiries and looked at available CCTV footage, the court heard, and later found Ironside at his brother’s house nearby.

“They found him asleep on a sofa,” Ms Poke said. “And noted there were open packets of cigarettes on the table – and he had fresh cuts on his hands.”

Ironside was taken to hospital to be assessed, and “freely stated” that he had broken into the shop and stolen cigarettes.

The court heard the value of the tobacco products totalled £72.45 and the damage to the door was £600.

Ironside also appeared on an earlier matter of resisting arrest in 2021, when police had been called to a property on Hepworth Lane in Forres.

‘He called the police scum bags’

A concerned member of the public had phoned at around 12.20am to say Ironside was within the address with a “slashed face”, and he was threatening to harm himself.

“He appeared to be intoxicated with alcohol,” Ms Poke said. “He told the officers to f*** off and refused any medical treatment.

“He called the police scum bags and was subsequently warned about his behaviour.

“However, this did not sway him, and he proceeded to call them paedos, mongos, f*****s and little pansies.”

Ironside’s defence agent said his client had been remanded in December following the Aberlour incident and had spent 33 days in custody.

He told the court Ironside had been in foster care since the age of three and social worker on his case had been “valiant” in trying to support him and he was now trying not to drink to excess.

Shock to the system

Sheriff David Hardie asked Ironside if the spell in custody had been a “shock to the system” and he replied: “Yes.”

He sentenced Ironside, of Bedford Road, Aberdeen, to 80 hours unpaid work for the post office break-in and ordered him to pay compensation of £120.

For resisting arrest, he deferred sentence for good behaviour and warned: “If you do not comply with the order, you will be going back to prison – this is a direct alternative to custody.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. North Deeside Road in Cults Picture shows; North Deeside Road in Cults. North Deeside Road in Cults. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Danger driver hit 85mph as he raced through Cults
Pawel Pieronkiewicz was caught driving whilst banned. Image Facebook
Elgin dad gets new roads ban after delivering food while disqualified
David Patterson. Image: DC Thomson
Nazi-loving racist jailed for spitting in stranger's face on Aberdeen bus
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Duncan admitted sexual assault Picture shows; David Duncan. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 16/11/2023
Kingussie residential home sex attacker fined £840
Jack Tait has been jailed after he admitted physical and sexual assaults upon a woman. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen rugby coach jailed over series of violent and sexual assaults
A bag of cocaine
Aberdeen dealer who hit detective in face with block of cocaine jailed for six…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The Scottish Ambulance Service was 'too busy' to help a shop worker who was brutally beaten by robbers, forcing her employer to drive the bleeding woman to the hospital himself Picture shows; Scottish Ambulance Service vehicle and convenience store owner Amothen Kandasamy. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ambulance service 'too busy' to help woman wounded in violent Aberdeen shop robbery
Steven Burns was found by police with a "substantial quantity" of cocaine at the Shell station on North Anderson Drive. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after police seize more than £115,000 of cocaine at Aberdeen petrol station
Tain Sheriff Court.
Man jailed for assaulting his partner and her pensioner mum
Police officer Michael Tindal pleaded guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour towards a mum who was walking in a woodland area of Cove. Image: DC Thomson.
Victim's fury after Aberdeen policeman escapes punishment over terrifying woodland threats