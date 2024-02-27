Racist lout in dock over sickening abuse of Aberdeen shop manager

A racist yob has appeared in court after branding a Sainsbury’s manager a “monkey” in a disgusting foul-mouthed tirade.

Eryk Prochun launched the sickening volley of verbal abuse at the woman after she asked him to leave the St Nicholas Centre store due to being banned.

Throughout the incident, the 28-year-old shouted and swore, using vile racial language including the N-word.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just after 9pm on October 29.

She said: “The complainer observed the accused walk down one of the aisles, activated her body-worn camera and asked the accused to leave because he was banned.

“The accused became angry at being asked to leave and started shouting towards her, calling her ‘n*****’ and ‘monkey’.”

The bombardment of abuse continued with foul and derogatory language in both English and Polish before Prochun eventually left and the woman called the police.

Prochun, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a retail worker.

Sheriff Rhona Wark deferred sentence until March for reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.