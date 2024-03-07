Sheriff bans Aberdeen alcoholic from drinking for a year

A sheriff has taken the unusual step of banning an Aberdeen alcoholic from drinking for a year after he drunkenly hurled a TV out of a first-floor flat window.

Abusive Michael Donoghue, who narrowly missed police officers on the street below, also tossed household items from the property on Kerloch Gardens during the disturbance last year.

The 37-year-old, who the court was told suffers from alcohol addiction, now faces a year of random breath-tests as an alternative to prison.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened after 9.45pm on February 18 2022 when police turned up at the address over another matter.

He said: “When police attended they were met by the accused standing at an open window shouting and screaming in an aggressive manner.”

Alcoholic claimed he’d swallowed razor blades

Donoghue repeatedly made violent threats and referred to an officer as a “spastic”.

Mr Townsend said: “The accused propelled a large flat-screen television, remote control and other items from the window, landing in the garden below.”

The fiscal advised the items were thrown from a first-floor window and “narrowly missed the officers and several parked vehicles”.

Officers entered the building and traced and arrested Donoghue.

He told officers: “Aye I threw the TV out.

“Aye I’ve got an ASBO but who gives a f***?

“You’re all a bunch of spastics, I’ll do you f****** in.”

He was taken to Kittybrewster station initially but, after claiming he had “swallowed razor blades”, Donoghue was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Donoghue, of Kerloch Gardens, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and culpable and reckless conduct.

‘I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt’

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “Due to his drunken state, he can’t remember any of the specifics.”

Sheriff Gordon Lamont commented: “This is not the first time his drunken state has caused the police difficulties.”

Mr Maitland accepted there was an issue with drugs and alcohol, but highlighted that since being released from his last prison sentence, Donoghue’s only offences had been bail breaches.

He added that he’d also complied with a community payback order “to a reasonable standard”.

Sheriff Lamont described the offences before the court as “quite shocking”.

He told Donoghue: “When looking at your record, the court’s mind immediately turns to whether or not custody is the only appropriate disposal.

“I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s by the thinnest of margins you’re not receiving a custodial sentence today.”

As a direct alternative to prison, Sheriff Lamont ordered Donoghue to be supervised for a year and to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also imposed a conduct requirement that Donoghue refrain from consuming alcohol for a year, and that he submit to breath-testing from social workers and police as required.

