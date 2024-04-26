Prosecutors drop money laundering case against former Dons star Shay Logan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prosecutors drop money laundering case against former Dons star Shay Logan

The Crown has decided not to pursue proceedings after reviewing the case's facts, circumstances, and admissible evidence.

By Bryan Rutherford
Shay Logan played for Aberdeen FC and Cove Rangers before retiring from professional football. Image: DC Thomson

Prosecutors have dropped their money laundering prosecution against former Dons star Shay Logan almost three years after he was charged.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged in Aberdeen on June 17 2021, when he was questioned at a police station before being released.

A report concerning allegations spanning May 18 2020 to March 1 2021 was later sent to the procurator fiscal.

However, following a review of the file, an official from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has confirmed that the Crown has since decided not to pursue proceedings against Logan.

The spokesman explained: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

'The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available'

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available,” he added.

The Manchester-born right-back made almost 300 appearances for the Pittodrie side before moving to Cove Rangers in 2021 when his contract wasn’t renewed.

But he terminated his contract at Balmoral Stadium by mutual consent after making 59 appearances for the club during two seasons, despite previously signing a three-year deal.

Logan retired from professional football at the age of 35.

He launched his own plumbing and heating business and qualified as a gas engineer.

It’s understood that the police probe linked with the Proceeds of Crime Act was not in any way related to that business.

Logan caught drink-driving days after alleged money laundering arrest

Just days after his June 2021 arrest on suspicion of money laundering offences, Logan was caught behind the wheel while more than three times the drink-drive limit.

When he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, he admitted driving his black Land Rover while under the influence and briefly losing control of the vehicle.

It was stated that the father-of-three almost struck a kerb and had “slurred speech” when he was stopped by officers on June 20 2021.

His solicitor told the court that Logan was “going through a difficult time in his life” during this period.

The court heard that he had been spotted by police driving along the 40mph A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Logan, of Denview Wynd, Kingswells, Aberdeen, a total of £1,200 and disqualified him from driving for 14 months.

Aberdeen sheriff found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
Highland teen drug-driver given fresh chance to 'turn the corner'
Pair jailed after police find bags containing almost £100,000 of cannabis
Woman who racially harassed child told 'actions have consequences' - and admonished
Pensioner accidentally hit accelerator of high-speed electric car and caused four-vehicle crash
Serial Fraserburgh fraudster facing jail after being found guilty of Hillary Clinton documentary scam
Masked man caught with knife at 1am was 'on way to bakery'
Former council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Inverness and Orkney
Unpaid work for Aberdeen fan who hurled sectarian abuse at Ibrox steward
'I feel like an idiot now': Alleged victim of Hillary Clinton documentary fraud tells…