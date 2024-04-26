Prosecutors drop money laundering case against former Dons star Shay Logan

Prosecutors have dropped their money laundering prosecution against former Dons star Shay Logan almost three years after he was charged.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged in Aberdeen on June 17 2021, when he was questioned at a police station before being released.

A report concerning allegations spanning May 18 2020 to March 1 2021 was later sent to the procurator fiscal.

However, following a review of the file, an official from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has confirmed that the Crown has since decided not to pursue proceedings against Logan.

The spokesman explained: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

‘The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available’

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available,” he added.

The Manchester-born right-back made almost 300 appearances for the Pittodrie side before moving to Cove Rangers in 2021 when his contract wasn’t renewed.

But he terminated his contract at Balmoral Stadium by mutual consent after making 59 appearances for the club during two seasons, despite previously signing a three-year deal.

Logan retired from professional football at the age of 35.

He launched his own plumbing and heating business and qualified as a gas engineer.

It’s understood that the police probe linked with the Proceeds of Crime Act was not in any way related to that business.

Logan caught drink-driving days after alleged money laundering arrest

Just days after his June 2021 arrest on suspicion of money laundering offences, Logan was caught behind the wheel while more than three times the drink-drive limit.

When he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, he admitted driving his black Land Rover while under the influence and briefly losing control of the vehicle.

It was stated that the father-of-three almost struck a kerb and had “slurred speech” when he was stopped by officers on June 20 2021.

His solicitor told the court that Logan was “going through a difficult time in his life” during this period.

The court heard that he had been spotted by police driving along the 40mph A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Logan, of Denview Wynd, Kingswells, Aberdeen, a total of £1,200 and disqualified him from driving for 14 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.