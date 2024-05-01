Sugar daddy swindler avoids prison after blackmailing more cheaters

A serial sugar daddy blackmailer has avoided jail after her honey pot scam extorted money from more men looking to meet young women online.

Tiffany Anderson, 26, admitted using an adults-only website to lure her victims into buying sexual pictures and videos of her.

But, as soon as the men paid for the material, Anderson threatened to expose them to their friends and family.

She strongly urged the men to “make a deal” and pay up, forcing them to fork out nearly £700 to keep her quiet.

Court hears of one victim’s ‘shock and alarm’ at Anderson’s trap

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that on June 20 2021, Anderson and a man began chatting using an adult dating site called ‘Seeking.com’ before exchanging numbers and moving over to WhatsApp.

The pair began chatting, Anderson introduced herself as “Cody”, and asked the man if he “was up for a little online fun?” – meaning would he be willing to purchase sexual photos and videos of her?

She sent her bank details and the man transferred £50 for which he received various explicit pictures and video footage of Anderson.

Anderson followed up with a further message that read: “How about I send your friends and family all out messages on your Seeking page where you’re paying girls for arrangements?

“Don’t even block me or I’ll message them straight away and I’m sure you don’t want the embarrassment and humiliation of that.”

Then she sent another series of messages to the man, stating: “Do you want me to do it?” and “So, we can either make a deal or I start doing, it’s your choice?”

“£100 and you’ll never hear from me again,” Anderson added.

The man, who was described as “shocked and alarmed”, agreed to the deal and ended up paying Anderson a total of £520.

Mrs Cardow also told the court about another incident involving a second man who met Anderson after subscribing to the same website as the first man.

He also began chatting with a profile – this time called ‘AllYours96’ – before they swapped phone numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp.

Anderson again asked the man if he was “up for some online fun” – at which point he sent her £40 for photos and videos.

Soon after, she sent him a message where she, once again, threatened to expose his behaviour to his nearest and dearest.

She then forwarded a screenshot from Facebook showing a list of his friends and family.

“I’m about to send your friends and family all out messages,” Anderson warned him, adding: “I’m sure you do not want the embarrassment and humiliation of it all.”

The man transferred various amounts of money to Anderson totalling £150.

Anderson’s lawyer claimed only her ‘nasty’ boyfriend made money from the scam

In the dock, Anderson, of Cummings Park Terrace in Aberdeen, pled guilty to two counts of extortion.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that Anderson’s behaviour was “clearly part of a scheme” but claimed his client was not the scam’s mastermind.

“This is a situation where it was a scheme to obtain money from individuals who engaged with her and in this type of beahviour that was described online,” Mr Burn said.

“She received no financial benefit from this, as her boyfriend, who is a particularly nasty individual, kept all the money and was feeding her cocaine.

“There are more people involved in this than just Miss Anderson.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Anderson: “Your actions in committing these offences were premeditated and you have caused significant upset to the complainers involved.

“However, there’s a significant amount of mitigation involved, and I’m satisfied that you did not act alone and that there was pressure put on you by others.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Anderson subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

Anderson previously scammed £1,300 from four men

During a previous sextortion scam, Anderson managed to extract £1,300 from four men using a similar strategy.

On that occasion, one of her victims stumped up around £600 to prevent his girlfriend from discovering that the cheater had joined an online dating site.

Anderson set up fake profiles on the webpages of ‘Secretbenefits.com’ and ‘Seeking.com’ before exchanging mobile phone numbers with those who contacted her.

She would then offer the men videos and photos of a sexual nature and, if they accepted her offer, use their messages against them to extort money.

Upon being sentenced on July 20 2021, the court heard how in July 2019, Anderson created a fake profile on Secret Benefits – which calls itself “a dating site for generous men and attractive women”.

She then targetted one married man, who sent her £30 in exchange for photos of a sexual nature.

Once the cash was received, Anderson messaged her victim, warning he “shouldn’t be cheating on his wife” and demanded £200 to stop her from sharing their intimate messages and conversations with his Facebook friends.

The man paid a total of £250 before blocking her from contacting him on WhatsApp.

The man paid a total of £250 before blocking her from contacting him on WhatsApp.