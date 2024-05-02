Moray mum-of-two caught with almost £7,500 of drugs at her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray mum-of-two caught with almost £7,500 of drugs at her home

The lawyer defending Laura McCrae suggested his client's offending was due to her poor mental health and claimed she was "under pressure by her former partner".

By David Love
Laura McCrae was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Laura McCrae was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A Moray mum who was caught with nearly £7,500 of drugs in her home over two years ago has been spared jail.

Laura McCrae, of Ben Aigen Walk in Elgin, previously admitted being concerned with the supply of amphetamine after the property was raided on January 21 2022.

The 40-year-old mum-of-two reappeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court after a background report was prepared for the sheriff hearing her case.

Sheriff David Harvie remembered previously placing McCrae on a community payback order for another offence.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the sheriff that police officers had used a search warrant to gain access to the offender’s dwelling.

McCrae’s lawyer claimed she was ‘asked to look after the substances by her former partner’

They searched her home along with a car belonging to the woman’s mother.

The prosecutor said that bags containing white powder, which was later confirmed to be amphetamine, were discovered.

A total of  742g of the drug with a maximum value of £7,485 was seized in evidence.

Defending his client, solicitor Scott Mcquire told the court: “She referred herself to counselling and is no longer using drugs.

“Her involvement was against a deterioration in her mental health.

“She was asked to look after the substances, put under pressure by her former partner, but she accepts she made a choice.

“It was a less than happy relationship and she is no longer involved with the individual concerned,” Mr Mcquire explained.

Sheriff Harvie told McCrae: “I am pleased to hear that you have made significant progress and you are co-operating with the support put in place for you.

“I have no wish to interfere with that,” he added.

The sheriff then placed McCrae under social work supervision for two years and ordered her to complete 187 hours of unpaid work within a year.

