Moray mum-of-two caught with almost £7,500 of drugs at her home

A Moray mum who was caught with nearly £7,500 of drugs in her home over two years ago has been spared jail.

Laura McCrae, of Ben Aigen Walk in Elgin, previously admitted being concerned with the supply of amphetamine after the property was raided on January 21 2022.

The 40-year-old mum-of-two reappeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court after a background report was prepared for the sheriff hearing her case.

Sheriff David Harvie remembered previously placing McCrae on a community payback order for another offence.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the sheriff that police officers had used a search warrant to gain access to the offender’s dwelling.

McCrae’s lawyer claimed she was ‘asked to look after the substances by her former partner’

They searched her home along with a car belonging to the woman’s mother.

The prosecutor said that bags containing white powder, which was later confirmed to be amphetamine, were discovered.

A total of 742g of the drug with a maximum value of £7,485 was seized in evidence.

Defending his client, solicitor Scott Mcquire told the court: “She referred herself to counselling and is no longer using drugs.

“Her involvement was against a deterioration in her mental health.

“She was asked to look after the substances, put under pressure by her former partner, but she accepts she made a choice.

“It was a less than happy relationship and she is no longer involved with the individual concerned,” Mr Mcquire explained.

Sheriff Harvie told McCrae: “I am pleased to hear that you have made significant progress and you are co-operating with the support put in place for you.

“I have no wish to interfere with that,” he added.

The sheriff then placed McCrae under social work supervision for two years and ordered her to complete 187 hours of unpaid work within a year.

