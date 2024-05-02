Retired banker’s car crash broke two elderly women’s breastbones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired banker’s car crash broke two elderly women’s breastbones

Robert Thomas, 75, had been driving without incident since the age of 17 before he caused a frightening crash on the A920 Pitmedden to Oldmeldrum road near Tarves.

By Danny McKay
Robert Thomas leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Robert Thomas leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A retired banker has admitted causing a terrifying crash that left two elderly women seriously injured near Tarves.

Robert Thomas, 75, failed to check it was safe to pull out in front of an oncoming vehicle on the A920 Pitmedden to Oldmeldrum road.

The driver of the oncoming car, whose passengers included her mother and another elderly relative, had no time to react and collided with Thomas’ car.

The frightening collision left both the woman’s passengers with broken sternums.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.25pm on June 18 last year.

‘He thought he’d checked to the right’

She said that the woman approached the A920’s junction with an unclassified road near Tarves when “without warning” Thomas pulled out directly into her path.

“She attempted to avoid his vehicle but was unable to do so due to having insufficient time,” Mrs Williams explained.

The police and paramedics raced to the crash scene and the two elderly passengers were taken to hospital, where they remained for three and four nights.

Robert Thomas outside the court. Image: DC Thomson

Both had suffered fractures to their sternums that were estimated to take between six and eight weeks to heal.

Thomas, of Strichen, pled guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly offered apologies on behalf of his client to the two women who were injured in the crash and wished them well.

He added that insurance action was being dealt with separately.

Driving ban will make pensioner’s farmhouse lifestyle ‘extremely difficult’

Mr Kelly explained that Thomas accepted full responsibility for the incident.

“He makes appropriate checks to his left. He thought he’d checked to the right and set off – right in front of the other vehicle,” the solicitor explained.

He also described the incident as an “aberration”, adding: “Clearly there have been serious consequences and he’s living with those consequences.”

Mr Kelly said the 75-year-old had been driving since the age of 17 without incident.

He said Thomas, who had a “successful career in banking”, has since retired from it to living at a farmhouse in Strichen, where a driving ban would make his life “extremely difficult”.

Sheriff James Hastie fined Thomas £520 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

