Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence

Jailed Lithuanian national Regimantas Surna was caught with the fake ID which featured his photograph but stated his brother's name.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An illegal immigrant was caught in Aberdeen using a fake UK driving licence with his brother’s name on it.

Lithuanian national Regimantas Surna, 34, may have been unlawfully living in the country for up to 15 years, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told on Friday.

Appearing in the dock, he admitted to obtaining fake documents – in this case, a British driver’s licence – that bore his photograph but included his sibling’s identity.

Surna, who was jailed for six months, is understood to be at risk of deportation following his release from prison.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that a Home Office investigation into Surna was launched after a tip-off suggesting he was living in the UK without leave to remain.

Fingerprints uncovered Aberdeen resident’s real identity

On February 7 this year, the police visited Surna’s home address with a search warrant.

He answered the door and was asked to provide identification, which he told officers was in his wallet that he handed them.

Upon opening it, the officers found a genuine UK driving licence in the name of Saulius Surna.

After handing it over, Regimantas Surna admitted that the wallet’s contents actually belonged to his brother who had left the UK.

But officers noticed that, while the driver’s licence stated his brother’s name, it had Surna’s picture.

He was arrested and his fingerprints were taken, confirming he was Regimantas Surna, not Saulius Surna.

Surna used fake UK driving licence to secure Aberdeen tenancy agreement

Ms Simpson said: “Officers spoke to the landlord of the flat where the accused was living and he stated that he had rented the property to a Mr Saulius Surna since October 2023.

“He was shown a UK driving licence in the name of Mr Saulius Surna by the person who attended to sign the tenancy agreement.

“The landlord was shown photographs and identified the accused as the male who he knows as Saulius Surna.”

In police custody, Regimantas Surna was asked for his name and stated his brother’s name before correcting himself and providing his true identity.

In the dock, Surna pled guilty to one charge of being in possession of a UK driver’s licence which featured another person’s identity that he knew to be improperly obtained.

Surna’s defence solicitor said ‘he has never claimed any benefits from the UK’

His defence solicitor Lisa Reilly said that her client “clearly did not understand the consequences of his actions”, adding that “with hindsight” he should have contacted the Lithuanian embassy in London.

“He now understands the seriousness of his actions, but he has never claimed any benefits from living in the UK,” she added.

“He does appear genuinely remorseful for what he did.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC replied: “Mr Surna has been here since 2009, but I’m not sentencing him for what he’s been doing for the last 15 years, I’m sentencing him for what’s in the charge.”

The sheriff also stated that, because it wasn’t known whether Surna would be deported, he couldn’t receive a community order.

He jailed Surna, of Abbotswell Crescent, Aberdeen, for six months, backdated to February 5 this year, which will see him released around five days’ time.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Watch: Savage Soul bar thug avoids jail after rampage caught on camera
Christopher Graham admitted threatening and assaulting his former partner. Image: Facebook.
Homeless man repaid ex who took him in by taking knife to her throat
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer
John Donald McBoyle. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Married father's sex toy assault on elderly neighbour was 'misjudged'
Wick Sheriff Court
A9 motorist over SIX times alcohol limit drove with headlights off
Robert Thomas leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Retired banker's car crash broke two elderly women's breastbones
Mark Mathers died after working on a door repair at Specialist Cars Volkswagen on Craigshaw Crescent, Aberdeen. . Aberdeen. Image: Google/DC Thomson.
North-east firm accused of health and safety failures in worker's death
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Meat cleaver-wielding Wick man threatened to 'slit throats'
Brian Reid who was involved in an Aberdeen parking row
Pensioner's rage at neighbour calling his wife 'trash' in parking row
Architect Colin Doig left with Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing in 2017.
Aberdeen City Council architect chased child with meat cleaver