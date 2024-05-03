Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence

An illegal immigrant was caught in Aberdeen using a fake UK driving licence with his brother’s name on it.

Lithuanian national Regimantas Surna, 34, may have been unlawfully living in the country for up to 15 years, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told on Friday.

Appearing in the dock, he admitted to obtaining fake documents – in this case, a British driver’s licence – that bore his photograph but included his sibling’s identity.

Surna, who was jailed for six months, is understood to be at risk of deportation following his release from prison.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that a Home Office investigation into Surna was launched after a tip-off suggesting he was living in the UK without leave to remain.

Fingerprints uncovered Aberdeen resident’s real identity

On February 7 this year, the police visited Surna’s home address with a search warrant.

He answered the door and was asked to provide identification, which he told officers was in his wallet that he handed them.

Upon opening it, the officers found a genuine UK driving licence in the name of Saulius Surna.

After handing it over, Regimantas Surna admitted that the wallet’s contents actually belonged to his brother who had left the UK.

But officers noticed that, while the driver’s licence stated his brother’s name, it had Surna’s picture.

He was arrested and his fingerprints were taken, confirming he was Regimantas Surna, not Saulius Surna.

Surna used fake UK driving licence to secure Aberdeen tenancy agreement

Ms Simpson said: “Officers spoke to the landlord of the flat where the accused was living and he stated that he had rented the property to a Mr Saulius Surna since October 2023.

“He was shown a UK driving licence in the name of Mr Saulius Surna by the person who attended to sign the tenancy agreement.

“The landlord was shown photographs and identified the accused as the male who he knows as Saulius Surna.”

In police custody, Regimantas Surna was asked for his name and stated his brother’s name before correcting himself and providing his true identity.

In the dock, Surna pled guilty to one charge of being in possession of a UK driver’s licence which featured another person’s identity that he knew to be improperly obtained.

Surna’s defence solicitor said ‘he has never claimed any benefits from the UK’

His defence solicitor Lisa Reilly said that her client “clearly did not understand the consequences of his actions”, adding that “with hindsight” he should have contacted the Lithuanian embassy in London.

“He now understands the seriousness of his actions, but he has never claimed any benefits from living in the UK,” she added.

“He does appear genuinely remorseful for what he did.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC replied: “Mr Surna has been here since 2009, but I’m not sentencing him for what he’s been doing for the last 15 years, I’m sentencing him for what’s in the charge.”

The sheriff also stated that, because it wasn’t known whether Surna would be deported, he couldn’t receive a community order.

He jailed Surna, of Abbotswell Crescent, Aberdeen, for six months, backdated to February 5 this year, which will see him released around five days’ time.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.