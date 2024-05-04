Dons ‘keeping close eye’ on banned football fan’s red pyrotechnics bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dons ‘keeping close eye’ on banned football fan’s red pyrotechnics bust

The banned Pittodrie season ticket holder will be sentenced after getting six months to prove he can behave following the discovery of flares and smoke grenades on a bus.

By Ciaran Shanks
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

A teenage Dons football fan caught carrying flares and smoke grenades on a Megabus bound for Dundee has been ordered to behave for six months.

The 17-year-old was travelling to attend Aberdeen FC’s Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park on March 13 this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the youngster, who cannot be named due to his age, was part of a group from the north-east who reached Seagate Bus Station before the discovery was made.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith previously issued a stern warning about the dangers of pyrotechnics after a 10-year-old fan was struck by a flare in the away section during the St Johnstone and Dundee game at McDiarmid Park in March.

Busted on the bus

The court was previously told information was passed to police about the group after they were seen with pyrotechnics on the bus before the game.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “Officers attended at the bus station at 4.40pm.

“Officers alighted the bus and met the males described, which included the accused.

“Officers conducted a search and the accused was found in possession of two red smoke grenades and two red smoke flares which were concealed within his trousers.”

When he was cautioned and charged, the first-time offender replied: “They are legal in Europe.”

He later returned to court for sentencing, following the preparation of a social work report.

‘Aberdeen Football Club don’t wish people to be ticket holders if they endanger lives of Aberdonians’

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said his client had taken steps to “educate himself” about the risks posed by discharging pyrotechnics.

He said: “He has a positive outlook and a fairly positive future going forward. He’s likely to stay well clear of any future difficulties.”

Mr Donnelly said the youth had been banned from football games as part of previously imposed bail conditions.

The Pittodrie season ticket holder has also been banned by the Dons for the foreseeable future, with the club “keeping a close eye” on the case.

Aberdeen Fans during a cinch Premiership with Rangers at Pittodrie on April 22, 2023. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

“I am quite sure Aberdeen Football Club don’t wish people such as himself to be season ticket holders if they are likely to endanger the lives of other Aberdonians,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said.

He told the teenager directly: “We are putting you to the test. I appreciate this was out of character.

“The report is very positive. You will no doubt have had a lot of anxiety and worry awaiting the outcome of this case.

“I am going to defer sentence to prove that you can live, as you did before, a law-abiding lifestyle.”

The teenager will return to court in November.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Watch: Savage Soul bar thug avoids jail after rampage caught on camera
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Homeless man repaid ex who took him in by taking knife to her throat
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Married father's sex toy assault on elderly neighbour was 'misjudged'
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
A9 motorist over SIX times alcohol limit drove with headlights off
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Retired banker's car crash broke two elderly women's breastbones
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
North-east firm accused of health and safety failures in worker's death
The teenager had been travelling to Dens Park with pyrotechnics. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Meat cleaver-wielding Wick man threatened to 'slit throats'
Brian Reid who was involved in an Aberdeen parking row
Pensioner's rage at neighbour calling his wife 'trash' in parking row