Man found with heroin, cocaine and cash in Aberdeen flat avoids prison sentence

Adam Stone was also found with a mobile phone containing text messages that were indicative of drug dealing.  

By David McPhee
Adam Stone avoided prison despite being found with more than £8,000 worth of cocaine and heroin at a flat on Walker Road. Image: Google.
A man has avoided a prison sentence after police raided an Aberdeen flat and found him in possession of thousands of pounds of drugs and cash.

Adam Stone, 34, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs worth as much as £8,000.

A further stash of nearly £5,000 in cash was also found within the property, along with a mobile phone containing text messages that were indicative of drug dealing.

Sheriff Ian Duguid informed Stone he had only avoided a prison sentence due to “the passage of time”.

Cocaine and heroin found throughout Aberdeen flat

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that on July 3 2019 police executed a search warrant for a flat on Walker Road in Torry and a man and woman were found inside and arrested.

During the search, officers seized various items throughout the property that appeared to be controlled drugs.

Around 17 wraps, a quantity of cocaine wrapped in clingfilm and a ziplock bag containing further wraps was found.

The total value of the cocaine found was £4,780.

Around 46 wraps of heroin were also found in the kitchen with a total value of £3,320.

As officers continued to search the flat, they found £4,480 in cash.

A black Nokia phone was discovered in Stone’s possession that contained messages that contained messages relation to the sale of Class A drugs.

In the dock, Stone pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a second charge of selling heroin.

Stone was ‘under pressure’

His solicitor told the court that Stone was aware that this was a “serious matter” that could “easily justify a custodial sentence”.

“This incident is five years old and Mr Stone has not come to the attention of the authorities since this matter,” he said.

“This offence took place at a very different time in Mr Stone’s life – he was under pressure from certain people.

“He has no connection to Aberdeen at all.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Stone that the “intervening time” between the offence and his sentencing date had “worked to his advantage”.

“This is an offence involving Class A drugs and it would usually result in a custodial sentence.

“But the passage of time has probably assisted you.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Duguid made Stone subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

He also ordered Stone, of Boyer Walk, Derby, to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work.

