Custody for Highland teen who drove over man’s legs with Transit van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Custody for Highland teen who drove over man’s legs with Transit van

Robert McLaren, 19, ignored George Williamson’s screams to stop, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By David Love
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A teenage motorist who drove a Transit van over a man’s legs has been sent to detention for 16 months.

Robert McLaren was also banned from driving for three years after he took off at speed, dragging George Williamson, who was still holding on to the door handle, along the road for 50 metres.

McLaren ignored Mr Williamson’s screams to stop as the van ran over his right leg, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 19-year-old then turned the vehicle around and ran over both of Mr Williamson’s ankles.

Sheriff Sara Matheson said: “This is a serious matter particularly since you drove over him.

“The nature of the offence means that I can only deal with this by means of a custodial sentence.”

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that Mr Williamson had been speaking to McLaren about the possibility of some work and placed his wallet and phone on the centre seat.

Drove over legs near the ankles

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “He was in the van for a few moments before getting back out to talk to his brother at which point the accused drove forward at speed.

“George Williamson held on to the open door to regain his possessions, which he did. He was then dragged along for about 50m with his feet on the ground and arms outstretched, shouting at the accused to stop.

“He then fell to the ground due to releasing his hold on the door and at this point he felt the van go over his right leg.

“The van drove away and George Williamson lay on his back on the road screaming in pain, asking for help.

“He then looked up and saw the accused within the van turn and come back towards him at speed, driving over his legs near the ankles.”

‘It was a chance encounter’

McLaren admitted driving dangerously in Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, on April 20 2023 and causing serious injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment to Mr Williamson.

Mrs Gair added that he suffered pelvic, back and shoulder injuries and required surgery to a fractured ankle. Metal pins had to be inserted.

The court heard McLaren of Mackenzie Court, Evanton, was traced to Swordale Road, Evanton, and admitted to police he had been driving the van.

His solicitor, Martin McGuire said: “He had no prior knowledge of the complainer nor was there any issue between them.

“There was no premeditation. It was a chance encounter and some property was left in the van by Mr Williamson.”

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Picture shows; Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Westhill driver jailed for hit-and-run crash that killed 'one-in-a-million' grandfather
Adam Stone avoided prison despite being found with more than £8,000 worth of cocaine and heroin at a flat on Walker Road. Image: Google.
Man found with heroin, cocaine and cash in Aberdeen flat avoids prison sentence
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Two men in court after £32k cocaine and heroin bust near Alness
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Jail for Aberdeen carjacker who abducted driver and his niece and took them on…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Terrified man jumped from balcony to escape drug-addled captors
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John Jessiman Barclay jailed for rape and sexual offences against three victims Picture shows; John Jessiman Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Moray mum hopes Elgin man who raped her disabled son 'rots in jail'
Packets of cocaine confiscated by the NCA. Image: NCA.
Oban man charged along with three others after £40m drugs bust
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sugar daddy swindler and a perverted pensioner
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheriff's 'regret' jailing Aberdeen dealer after drugs made addicts ill
The youngster had been travelling to Dens Park with flares and smoke bombs. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS.
Dons 'keeping close eye' on banned football fan's red pyrotechnics bust