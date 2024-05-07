Custody for Highland teen who drove over man’s legs with Transit van

A teenage motorist who drove a Transit van over a man’s legs has been sent to detention for 16 months.

Robert McLaren was also banned from driving for three years after he took off at speed, dragging George Williamson, who was still holding on to the door handle, along the road for 50 metres.

McLaren ignored Mr Williamson’s screams to stop as the van ran over his right leg, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 19-year-old then turned the vehicle around and ran over both of Mr Williamson’s ankles.

Sheriff Sara Matheson said: “This is a serious matter particularly since you drove over him.

“The nature of the offence means that I can only deal with this by means of a custodial sentence.”

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that Mr Williamson had been speaking to McLaren about the possibility of some work and placed his wallet and phone on the centre seat.

Drove over legs near the ankles

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “He was in the van for a few moments before getting back out to talk to his brother at which point the accused drove forward at speed.

“George Williamson held on to the open door to regain his possessions, which he did. He was then dragged along for about 50m with his feet on the ground and arms outstretched, shouting at the accused to stop.

“He then fell to the ground due to releasing his hold on the door and at this point he felt the van go over his right leg.

“The van drove away and George Williamson lay on his back on the road screaming in pain, asking for help.

“He then looked up and saw the accused within the van turn and come back towards him at speed, driving over his legs near the ankles.”

‘It was a chance encounter’

McLaren admitted driving dangerously in Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, on April 20 2023 and causing serious injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment to Mr Williamson.

Mrs Gair added that he suffered pelvic, back and shoulder injuries and required surgery to a fractured ankle. Metal pins had to be inserted.

The court heard McLaren of Mackenzie Court, Evanton, was traced to Swordale Road, Evanton, and admitted to police he had been driving the van.

His solicitor, Martin McGuire said: “He had no prior knowledge of the complainer nor was there any issue between them.

“There was no premeditation. It was a chance encounter and some property was left in the van by Mr Williamson.”