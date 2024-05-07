Woman sent voicemails to school ‘bully’ telling her to ‘dig her own grave’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman sent voicemails to school ‘bully’ telling her to ‘dig her own grave’

Jemma Simpson also told the 15-year-old - who the court heard was allegedly tormenting another child - that she would "feed her face into the concrete".

By David McPhee
Jemma Simpson admitted sending menacing messages to a 15-year-old school pupil. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.

An Aberdeen woman contacted a teenager on Snapchat who she believed was bullying another child and told her she was going to come to her home and violently assault her.

Jemma Simpson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted making a series of terrifying threats to the 15-year-old girl on social media – including telling her she would have to “dig her own grave”.

The court heard Simpson, 29, added the child to a Snapchat group that included some of her school friends and warned them she was going to “smash” them one by one.

She then told the girl she was going to “feed her face into the concrete”.

Today, her solicitor told the court that Simpson “totally regrets” the matter.

‘Feed your face to the concrete’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 1pm on November 25 2022, Simpson set up a group on the social media app Snapchat before adding the 4th year pupil and a number of her school friends.

Simpson then sent various voice recordings to the group referencing the 15-year-old girl.

One message stated: “I’m just going to meet you for a straightener,” while another warned all the girls she was going to “smash” them “one by one”.

Speaking to the teenage girl directly, Simpson told her she would be coming to her door, before adding: “I’ll feed your face to the concrete.”

“Get a shovel because you have got to dig your own grave,” Simpson threatened.

Frightened and alarmed by this series of messages, the girl told her mum who reported Simpson to the police.

In the dock, Simpson pleaded guilty to sending online messages that were menacing, in that she made numerous threats of violence to the schoolgirl.

‘A bit bizarre’

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley told the court that her client “accepted that it was her voice” in the messages that were sent via Snapchat.

The solicitor added that a child – who Simpson knows as a distant relation – had been “the victim of relentless bullying” by the teenager she sent the messages to “and her friends”.

“There’s no suggestion that there has been any repetition of what happened in November 2022 – she has kept away and has had no further contact,” Ms Bentley said.

“Ms Simpson accepts that she was totally wrong to get involved and totally regrets the matter.”

Describing the whole incident as “bizarre”, Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Simpson the situation should “never have happened”.

“The authorities should be doing something about this situation, but you should not have taken the matter into your own hands,” he added.

Sheriff Ferguson ordered Simpson, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, to be of good behaviour for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

