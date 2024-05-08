Liverpool teen caught drug dealing in Inverness spared jail

A teenager from Liverpool who was caught dealing class A drugs in Inverness has been spared jail after a sheriff noted his “potential”.

Peter Dunn, 19, had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at an address in Esk Road, Hilton, and elsewhere.

He appeared before Sheriff Sara Matheson at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Dunn, told the court his client had been tempted to become involved in the operation after failing to find work.

He said: “His explanation was he had not worked for so long, the person offered him this work, and did so repeatedly.

“To his eternal regret, eventually he has given in and he went and did that.

“Mr Dunn did not develop a drug business in the area. He was taken from Liverpool, transported to the location, given drugs, told what to do with them and did that for a very short period before the behaviour was detected and police intervened.

‘A very serious matter’

“He does accept that dealing class A drugs on any basis is a very serious matter,” the defence agent added.

The court heard the teenager was now concerned that he may be pursued by those who had supplied the drugs to recover their costs.

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Dunn, of Bowland Drive, Litherland: “The court takes a particularly dim view of persons from England travelling to Inverness and then being involved with dealing class A drugs as you have done.”

However, she told Dunn that he was “an individual with some potential” who had “passed exams” and opted for a community-based punishment, comprising 12 months of supervision and 210 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Having read a background report, she told Dunn: “You have got a brother that is working hard, that is what you need to do.”