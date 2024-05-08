Liverpool teen caught drug dealing in Inverness spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool teen caught drug dealing in Inverness spared jail

Peter Dunn, 19, had been tempted into the illegal operation after failing to find work.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager from Liverpool who was caught dealing class A drugs in Inverness has been spared jail after a sheriff noted his “potential”.

Peter Dunn, 19, had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at an address in Esk Road, Hilton, and elsewhere.

He appeared before Sheriff Sara Matheson at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Dunn, told the court his client had been tempted to become involved in the operation after failing to find work.

He said: “His explanation was he had not worked for so long, the person offered him this work, and did so repeatedly.

“To his eternal regret, eventually he has given in and he went and did that.

“Mr Dunn did not develop a drug business in the area. He was taken from Liverpool, transported to the location, given drugs, told what to do with them and did that for a very short period before the behaviour was detected and police intervened.

‘A very serious matter’

“He does accept that dealing class A drugs on any basis is a very serious matter,” the defence agent added.

The court heard the teenager was now concerned that he may be pursued by those who had supplied the drugs to recover their costs.

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Dunn, of Bowland Drive, Litherland: “The court takes a particularly dim view of persons from England travelling to Inverness and then being involved with dealing class A drugs as you have done.”

However, she told Dunn that he was “an individual with some potential” who had “passed exams” and opted for a community-based punishment, comprising 12 months of supervision and 210 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Having read a background report, she told Dunn: “You have got a brother that is working hard, that is what you need to do.”

