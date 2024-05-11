‘Idiot’ Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but ‘lucky’ no one hurt

A drunk Inverurie man who smashed his car into a wall admitted to police that he had been an “idiot” as they took him into custody.

Mark Rowan was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed his red Honda into the wall of someone’s home.

It was claimed that Rowan, 38, woke up hungry following a night of drinking and assumed he would be safe to drive.

After getting behind the wheel of his car, he ploughed it into a wall soon after, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told the reckless driver that he was “lucky” no one had been injured.

Drink-driver admitted to being ‘an idiot’ when arrested

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that around 10.50pm on April 3 this year, police discovered that a car had crashed into the wall of a house on St James’s Place in Inverurie.

“Police officers were on mobile patrol when they came across the car,” Ms Shaw said.

“The accused then identified himself as the driver of the vehicle and was required to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside.”

When breathalysed, Rowan gave a reading of 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

As he was cautioned, arrested and led away by officers, Rowan admitted to them: “I’m an idiot”.

In the dock, he pled guilty to one charge of driving a motor vehicle while over the legal limit to drive.

Rowan ‘very lucky’ no one hurt after his ‘ignorance of consequences of consuming alcohol’

His defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that his client had “fallen asleep” earlier that evening before he “woke up hungry and there was nothing in the house”.

Mr Burgess added: “He thought he would be okay to drive and the words ‘I’m an idiot’ in response to caution and charge pretty much sum up what happened.”

On his client’s decision to drive that night, Mr Burgess said: “This is probably a situation where ignorance of consequences of consuming alcohol are not properly understood by Mr Rowan.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Rowan: “You are very lucky that you weren’t injured and that no one else was injured.”

The sheriff banned Rowan, of Elphinstone Road, Inverurie, from driving for 20 months and fined him a total of £640.

