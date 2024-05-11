‘Idiot’ Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but ‘lucky’ no one hurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Idiot’ Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but ‘lucky’ no one hurt

The consequences of consuming alcohol and then driving was "not properly understood" during Mark Rowan's act of "ignorance", his lawyer claimed.

By David McPhee
Mark Rowan admitted getting behind the wheel while more than three times the drink drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Mark Rowan admitted getting behind the wheel while more than three times the drink drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A drunk Inverurie man who smashed his car into a wall admitted to police that he had been an “idiot” as they took him into custody.

Mark Rowan was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed his red Honda into the wall of someone’s home.

It was claimed that Rowan, 38, woke up hungry following a night of drinking and assumed he would be safe to drive.

After getting behind the wheel of his car, he ploughed it into a wall soon after, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told the reckless driver that he was “lucky” no one had been injured.

Drink-driver admitted to being ‘an idiot’ when arrested

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that around 10.50pm on April 3 this year, police discovered that a car had crashed into the wall of a house on St James’s Place in Inverurie.

“Police officers were on mobile patrol when they came across the car,” Ms Shaw said.

“The accused then identified himself as the driver of the vehicle and was required to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside.”

When breathalysed, Rowan gave a reading of 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

As he was cautioned, arrested and led away by officers, Rowan admitted to them: “I’m an idiot”.

In the dock, he pled guilty to one charge of driving a motor vehicle while over the legal limit to drive.

Rowan ‘very lucky’ no one hurt after his ‘ignorance of consequences of consuming alcohol’

His defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that his client had “fallen asleep” earlier that evening before he “woke up hungry and there was nothing in the house”.

Mr Burgess added: “He thought he would be okay to drive and the words ‘I’m an idiot’ in response to caution and charge pretty much sum up what happened.”

On his client’s decision to drive that night, Mr Burgess said: “This is probably a situation where ignorance of consequences of consuming alcohol are not properly understood by Mr Rowan.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Rowan: “You are very lucky that you weren’t injured and that no one else was injured.”

The sheriff banned Rowan, of Elphinstone Road, Inverurie, from driving for 20 months and fined him a total of £640.

