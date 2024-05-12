Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi

Former engineering student Antoni Bald made the "biggest mistake of his life" which landed him back home in Poland working in a fast food restaurant, his lawyer said.

By David McPhee
Creepy pervert Antoni Bald preyed on a female student at the University of Aberdeen. Image: Facebook
Creepy pervert Antoni Bald preyed on a female student at the University of Aberdeen. Image: Facebook

A University of Aberdeen undergraduate tried to upskirt another student in a taxi returning from a day trip to Royal Deeside.

Antoni Bald, 24, tried to position his mobile phone between the woman’s legs during the journey, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The perverted Polish man later abandoned his engineering course, leaving the university altogether and moving back to his native country.

Bald’s solicitor, who revealed his ashamed client now works in a fast food restaurant, described the sex offender’s sick behaviour as the “biggest mistake of his life”.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that around 4pm on June 14 last year, Bald and a group of friends visited Royal Deeside, spending the day there socialising and swimming.

Victim became suspicious during A93 journey between Ballater and Dinnet

They all got into the back of a taxicab, with Bald sitting in the middle across from a female student.

As they drove on the A93 between Ballater and Dinnet, the female student became aware of Bald placing his mobile phone in the central console of the taxi facing towards her.

She watched as Bald picked up the phone and checked that the camera was turned on before placing it back in the same position.

The woman turned to her friend and told her she suspected Bald of filming her with the device

Former engineering student Antoni Bald left the University of Aberdeen after his sex offending. Image: Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco

“As the vehicle stopped, the woman’s friends got out and confronted the accused, who admitted taking the video and stated he didn’t know why,” Ms Gunn said.

“The complainer then confronted him about it and asked, ‘Were you?’ to which he replied, ‘Yes’.”

Both women demanded that Bald send them the video to confirm he did it.

The matter was then reported to the police and Bald was cautioned and charged.

In the dock, Bald pled guilty to one charge of operating recording equipment with the intention of recording someone’s private parts or underwear without their consent.

Lawyer said client’s ‘biggest mistake of his life’ was ‘out of character’ for ‘ polite, courteous boy’

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister told the court that following his client’s sex offending, he “immediately recognised how utterly foolish he had been”.

Mr Mcallister added: “This is entirely out of character for him. He is a polite, courteous and mild-mannered boy.

“This was a moment of complete and utter foolishness due to intoxication, which is not an excuse, but, perhaps explains why he made such a stupid decision.

“He has described this as the biggest mistake of his life, and he wants to apologise for the distress he has caused to the complainer.”

Bald’s lawyer also revealed the “significant impact” on Bald, who left Aberdeen University, moved back to Poland and is now working in a fast food restaurant.

“He has taken full responsibility and has faced the music today for his actions,” Mr Mcallister said.

Sheriff David Sutherland fined Bald, whose address was given as Plichtow, Lodz, Poland, a total of £420 and placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

