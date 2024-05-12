Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi

A University of Aberdeen undergraduate tried to upskirt another student in a taxi returning from a day trip to Royal Deeside.

Antoni Bald, 24, tried to position his mobile phone between the woman’s legs during the journey, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The perverted Polish man later abandoned his engineering course, leaving the university altogether and moving back to his native country.

Bald’s solicitor, who revealed his ashamed client now works in a fast food restaurant, described the sex offender’s sick behaviour as the “biggest mistake of his life”.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that around 4pm on June 14 last year, Bald and a group of friends visited Royal Deeside, spending the day there socialising and swimming.

Victim became suspicious during A93 journey between Ballater and Dinnet

They all got into the back of a taxicab, with Bald sitting in the middle across from a female student.

As they drove on the A93 between Ballater and Dinnet, the female student became aware of Bald placing his mobile phone in the central console of the taxi facing towards her.

She watched as Bald picked up the phone and checked that the camera was turned on before placing it back in the same position.

The woman turned to her friend and told her she suspected Bald of filming her with the device

“As the vehicle stopped, the woman’s friends got out and confronted the accused, who admitted taking the video and stated he didn’t know why,” Ms Gunn said.

“The complainer then confronted him about it and asked, ‘Were you?’ to which he replied, ‘Yes’.”

Both women demanded that Bald send them the video to confirm he did it.

The matter was then reported to the police and Bald was cautioned and charged.

In the dock, Bald pled guilty to one charge of operating recording equipment with the intention of recording someone’s private parts or underwear without their consent.

Lawyer said client’s ‘biggest mistake of his life’ was ‘out of character’ for ‘ polite, courteous boy’

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister told the court that following his client’s sex offending, he “immediately recognised how utterly foolish he had been”.

Mr Mcallister added: “This is entirely out of character for him. He is a polite, courteous and mild-mannered boy.

“This was a moment of complete and utter foolishness due to intoxication, which is not an excuse, but, perhaps explains why he made such a stupid decision.

“He has described this as the biggest mistake of his life, and he wants to apologise for the distress he has caused to the complainer.”

Bald’s lawyer also revealed the “significant impact” on Bald, who left Aberdeen University, moved back to Poland and is now working in a fast food restaurant.

“He has taken full responsibility and has faced the music today for his actions,” Mr Mcallister said.

Sheriff David Sutherland fined Bald, whose address was given as Plichtow, Lodz, Poland, a total of £420 and placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

