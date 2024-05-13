Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer’s face ‘would do it again’

An Aberdeen secretary permanently disfigured a man by smashing a glass in his face and then told the police that she “would do it again”.

Catriona Downie, 45, later wept in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court as her actions were read out – even putting her hand over her ears on one occasion.

She had confronted the man in the city centre bar McNasty’s, where the disorderly thug threw her glass at his face.

The glass shattered as it struck the victim, causing a deep laceration over his right eye.

As she was arrested, Downie told officers she hadn’t expected the man’s face to “burst open” but said, if given the chance, she “would do it again”.

‘I threw my glass … I would do it again’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that Downie and her victim were on separate nights out in Aberdeen.

Downie knew the man as the ex-boyfriend of her daughter’s friend.

She approached him about a previous alleged incident.

“The accused then threw the contents of her drink towards the complainer and then threw the glass towards his face,” Ms Gunn said.

“It struck him to the right side of his face, shattering on impact. It caused a laceration to his right eye.”

Police officers turned up at the scene where Downie was cautioned and charged.

She replied: “I threw my drink at him. Then I threw my glass. I did not expect his face to burst open, but I would do it again.”

Downie ‘horrified’ at her ‘completely out of character’ nastiness

In the dock, Downie pled guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett claimed his client had confronted the man, believing he had been “engaging in domestic abuse” of her daughter’s friend.

“There was a brief exchange as she sought to challenge the complainer about his behaviour, and it’s regrettable she reacted in the manner libeled,” the solicitor said.

“She had not meant to throw the glass and she is horrified about her comments to the police, but she accepts that she said it. This is completely out of character for her.”

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Downie, of Greenburn Drive, Aberdeen, to pay her victim £400 in compensation.

