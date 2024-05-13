Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer’s face ‘would do it again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer’s face ‘would do it again’

Catriona Downie's violent outburst left her victim permanently disfigured and awarded £400 in compensation from his raging attacker.  

By David McPhee
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen secretary permanently disfigured a man by smashing a glass in his face and then told the police that she “would do it again”.

Catriona Downie, 45, later wept in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court as her actions were read out – even putting her hand over her ears on one occasion.

She had confronted the man in the city centre bar McNasty’s, where the disorderly thug threw her glass at his face.

The glass shattered as it struck the victim, causing a deep laceration over his right eye.

As she was arrested, Downie told officers she hadn’t expected the man’s face to “burst open” but said, if given the chance, she “would do it again”.

‘I threw my glass … I would do it again’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that Downie and her victim were on separate nights out in Aberdeen.

Downie knew the man as the ex-boyfriend of her daughter’s friend.

She approached him about a previous alleged incident.

“The accused then threw the contents of her drink towards the complainer and then threw the glass towards his face,” Ms Gunn said.

“It struck him to the right side of his face, shattering on impact. It caused a laceration to his right eye.”

Police officers turned up at the scene where Downie was cautioned and charged.

She replied: “I threw my drink at him. Then I threw my glass. I did not expect his face to burst open, but I would do it again.”

Downie ‘horrified’ at her ‘completely out of character’ nastiness

In the dock, Downie pled guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett claimed his client had confronted the man, believing he had been “engaging in domestic abuse” of her daughter’s friend.

“There was a brief exchange as she sought to challenge the complainer about his behaviour, and it’s regrettable she reacted in the manner libeled,” the solicitor said.

“She had not meant to throw the glass and she is horrified about her comments to the police, but she accepts that she said it. This is completely out of character for her.”

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Downie, of Greenburn Drive, Aberdeen, to pay her victim £400 in compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a despicable rapist and a terrifying carjacker
Edinburgh High Court.
Peterhead prisoner ran drugs gang from HMP Grampian jail cell
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
'Idiot' Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but 'lucky' no one hurt
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
Bryan Rutherford: Justice system guilty of making Warren Fenty's mother suffer for a decade
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss jailed for policewoman’s murder
Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness man accused of 'breach of the peace' standoff with armed police
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum claims son's police custody death inquiry fails to deliver closure or justice
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
The many twists, turns and tears in Scotland's longest-ever police custody death inquiry
Aberdeen secretary Catriona Downie permanently disfigured a McNasty's patron. Image: DC Thomson
Police criticised as sheriff rules Aberdeen man's death in custody 'likely' avoidable