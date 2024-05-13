Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding

Police, acting on intelligence, raided the property rented by Craig McInnon and found 48 cannabis plants, growing tents, heat lamps, air filters and an irrigation system.

By Jenni Gee
Craig McInnon appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who grew up to £46,000 of cannabis in a farm outbuilding has been warned he could face jail.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told police, acting on intelligence, raided a property at Easter Greens near Lossiemouth, that Craig McInnon was renting.

In a locked outbuilding they found cannabis plants, grow tents, heat lamps, air filters and an irrigation system.

McInnon, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of producing the class B drug between April 16 and May 27 of 2022.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that officers executed a search warrant at the address on May 27 of 2022 and found the outbuilding secured with a padlock.

Outbuilding housed growing operation

When they gained access to the building they found a number of “grow tents” inside the building, with a cable supplying power to them.

An electrician attended and confirmed that the house was providing power to the building.

It was noted that the building “smelled strongly of cannabis”.

Officers searching the property found “a herbal substance and growing equipment”.

There were two rows of 12 juvenile cannabis plants and 24 mature cannabis plants.

Ms Love told the court the plants were: “All connected to the irrigation system.”

Police also recovered heat lamps, air filters and insulation from the property.

Amazon parcel and DNA

An opened Amazon package addressed to McInnon was found in the building and his DNA was recovered from sockets and tents found at the scene.

Ms Love told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that the drugs recovered were estimated to have a potential value between £11,400 and £46,170.

The court heard that McInnon was interviewed following the discovery and when cautioned and charged told officers: “I don’t feel myself guilty”

Solicitor Stephen Carty, for McInnon, reserved his mitigation for the sentencing hearing, which was adjourned for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told McInnon: “Given the nature of the charges and the value of the drugs I will be considering all sentencing options.”

McInnon, of Easter Greens, Lossiemouth, was released on bail until the case calls again next month.

