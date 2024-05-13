Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding

A man who grew up to £46,000 of cannabis in a farm outbuilding has been warned he could face jail.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told police, acting on intelligence, raided a property at Easter Greens near Lossiemouth, that Craig McInnon was renting.

In a locked outbuilding they found cannabis plants, grow tents, heat lamps, air filters and an irrigation system.

McInnon, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of producing the class B drug between April 16 and May 27 of 2022.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that officers executed a search warrant at the address on May 27 of 2022 and found the outbuilding secured with a padlock.

Outbuilding housed growing operation

When they gained access to the building they found a number of “grow tents” inside the building, with a cable supplying power to them.

An electrician attended and confirmed that the house was providing power to the building.

It was noted that the building “smelled strongly of cannabis”.

Officers searching the property found “a herbal substance and growing equipment”.

There were two rows of 12 juvenile cannabis plants and 24 mature cannabis plants.

Ms Love told the court the plants were: “All connected to the irrigation system.”

Police also recovered heat lamps, air filters and insulation from the property.

Amazon parcel and DNA

An opened Amazon package addressed to McInnon was found in the building and his DNA was recovered from sockets and tents found at the scene.

Ms Love told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that the drugs recovered were estimated to have a potential value between £11,400 and £46,170.

The court heard that McInnon was interviewed following the discovery and when cautioned and charged told officers: “I don’t feel myself guilty”

Solicitor Stephen Carty, for McInnon, reserved his mitigation for the sentencing hearing, which was adjourned for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told McInnon: “Given the nature of the charges and the value of the drugs I will be considering all sentencing options.”

McInnon, of Easter Greens, Lossiemouth, was released on bail until the case calls again next month.