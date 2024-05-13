Drug-dealing dad chasing ‘easy’ money jailed as cocaine found on baby’s dummy

A drug-dealing dad who wanted to make “easy” money has been jailed after traces of cocaine and cannabis were found on his baby daughter’s dummies.

Shaun O’Driscoll, 29, was caught with cannabis worth up to £55,000, as well as cannabis resin and cocaine when tragedy struck and his daughter was rushed to hospital.

Heartbreakingly, and unrelated to the case, the baby girl passed away and it was during the police investigation that officers found the Rosehill Drive flat littered with drugs.

Two of the baby’s dummies were forensically examined and found to have traces of cannabis on them. One also showed traces of cocaine.

O’Driscoll, now of Bronie Crescent, Pitmedden, previously pled guilty to child neglect and to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

‘He made reference to it being easier money’

A detailed narrative of the offences, which were committed on April 26 last year, was given to the court on that occasion.

Sentence had been deferred for reports and he has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent Laura Gracie told the court: “There’s a lot of reference in the report to adverse childhood experiences suffered by Mr O’Driscoll. I do not intend to rehearse these.”

Ms Gracie said O’Driscoll had also explained to social workers how he became involved in drugs.

She said that the incident involving his daughter had been a “wake-up call”, adding: “There is never a day that goes past that he does not consider it.”

Ms Gracie went on: “Mr O’Driscoll started using drugs at the age of 13. The whole thing has stemmed from there.

‘No suggestion about you being coerced into that type of activity’

“He struggled to sustain the drugs he was using.

“He made reference to it being easier money or a simpler way to make cash.

“Once he became involved he found it very difficult to break the cycle.

“When someone has become involved there then becomes pressure on them to continue that.”

The solicitor advised the money found in his address belonged to a third party and O’Driscoll was looking after it.

She added that he had since moved away from his previous associates.

‘Easy money’

Sheriff Andrew Miller told O’Driscoll: “It’s clear you were involved in selling drugs because, according to what you told the social worker, that appeared to be an easy way to make money.

“There’s no suggestion about you being threatened or coerced into that type of activity.”

The sheriff highlighted that O’Driscoll also had two previous convictions for being concerned in the supply of drugs.”

Dealing with all matters together, he imposed a 20-month prison sentence.

He also granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of £16,000 in cash found in O’Driscoll’s address.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.