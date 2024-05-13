Drug-dealing dad chasing ‘easy’ money jailed as cocaine found on baby’s dummy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-dealing dad chasing ‘easy’ money jailed as cocaine found on baby’s dummy

Two of the baby's dummies were seized, forensically examined and found to have traces of cannabis on them. One also showed traces of cocaine.

By Danny McKay
Shaun O'Driscoll. Image: DC Thomson
A drug-dealing dad who wanted to make “easy” money has been jailed after traces of cocaine and cannabis were found on his baby daughter’s dummies.

Shaun O’Driscoll, 29, was caught with cannabis worth up to £55,000, as well as cannabis resin and cocaine when tragedy struck and his daughter was rushed to hospital.

Heartbreakingly, and unrelated to the case, the baby girl passed away and it was during the police investigation that officers found the Rosehill Drive flat littered with drugs.

Two of the baby’s dummies were forensically examined and found to have traces of cannabis on them. One also showed traces of cocaine.

O’Driscoll, now of Bronie Crescent, Pitmedden, previously pled guilty to child neglect and to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

‘He made reference to it being easier money’

A detailed narrative of the offences, which were committed on April 26 last year, was given to the court on that occasion.

Sentence had been deferred for reports and he has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent Laura Gracie told the court: “There’s a lot of reference in the report to adverse childhood experiences suffered by Mr O’Driscoll. I do not intend to rehearse these.”

Ms Gracie said O’Driscoll had also explained to social workers how he became involved in drugs.

She said that the incident involving his daughter had been a “wake-up call”, adding: “There is never a day that goes past that he does not consider it.”

Ms Gracie went on: “Mr O’Driscoll started using drugs at the age of 13. The whole thing has stemmed from there.

‘No suggestion about you being coerced into that type of activity’

“He struggled to sustain the drugs he was using.

“He made reference to it being easier money or a simpler way to make cash.

“Once he became involved he found it very difficult to break the cycle.

“When someone has become involved there then becomes pressure on them to continue that.”

The solicitor advised the money found in his address belonged to a third party and O’Driscoll was looking after it.

She added that he had since moved away from his previous associates.

‘Easy money’

Sheriff Andrew Miller told O’Driscoll: “It’s clear you were involved in selling drugs because, according to what you told the social worker, that appeared to be an easy way to make money.

“There’s no suggestion about you being threatened or coerced into that type of activity.”

The sheriff highlighted that O’Driscoll also had two previous convictions for being concerned in the supply of drugs.”

Dealing with all matters together, he imposed a 20-month prison sentence.

He also granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of £16,000 in cash found in O’Driscoll’s address.

