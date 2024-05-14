Inverbervie digger driver choked partner then hid from police in cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverbervie digger driver choked partner then hid from police in cupboard

Alistair Reid had already been ordered by a court not to contact his victim when he turned up at her Elgin home.

By Jenni Gee
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverbervie man assaulted his partner by choking and hitting her then hid in a cupboard when police were called.

Alistair Reid, 56, was subject to bail conditions not to contact the woman when he turned up at her Elgin home in December of 2022.

During the visit, Reid lost his temper and attacked her – on one occasion choking her on a bed and on another slapping her on both sides of her face, leaving her with pain and bruising.

Reid appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two counts of assault as well as breaching his bail.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that a special bail condition relating to the woman had been imposed on July 14 2022, but on December 5 he had gone to her home.

Reid had been allowed in and had been allowed to stay, but when the woman began drinking alcohol he was “angered” and began shouting and swearing at her.

“The accused rolled over on top of her pinning her to the bed by her arms and placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure,” Ms Love told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

Woman was ‘extremely afraid’

“She was able to breathe but was extremely afraid and frightened shouting at him to get off her,” the fiscal depute continued.

“He did so, then struck her to the chest with his palm and punched her on the left side of her body causing her pain

“The accused eventually stopped the assault, got off her and apologised for his behaviour.”

The court heard that Reid then “rolled over and fell asleep”.

Reid remained at the property – but on December 10 the woman was drinking a bottle of wine and he again became angry and “slapped her to both sides of her face causing considerable pain and discomfort”.

Police were called and turned up at the property, where Reid was found hiding in a cupboard upstairs.

The woman was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital where she was found to have soft tissue damage to the right side of her jaw along with injuries to her ribs, face and body.

‘Complex background’ to case

Solicitor David Patterson, for Reid, said: “There is quite a complex background surrounding the accused and the complainer.”

He confirmed that his client, a digger driver, had had “no further contact” with the woman since, complying with his special bail condition.

Mr Patterson reserved any further comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.

The case was adjourned until next month for the production of a pre-sentencing report.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Reid: “These are serious charges.”

She said she would also be considering whether to impose a non-harassment order preventing Reid from contacting the woman.

Reid, of Queens Road, Inverbervie, was released on bail until the next calling of the case.

More from Crime & Courts

Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen crack addict went on break-in spree when parents didn't invite him over for…
Mohammed Islam, who attacked a teenager with a metal pole in Aberdeen
Man attacked teen sister's new boyfriend with metal pole because he was a 'bad…
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-dealing dad chasing 'easy' money jailed as cocaine found on baby's dummy
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding
Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
Inverness man appears in court charged with assault, threatening staff and shoplifting
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer's face 'would do it again'
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a despicable rapist and a terrifying carjacker
Edinburgh High Court.
Peterhead prisoner ran drugs gang from HMP Grampian jail cell
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi
Alistair Reid pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Idiot' Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but 'lucky' no one hurt