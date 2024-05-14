Inverbervie digger driver choked partner then hid from police in cupboard

An Inverbervie man assaulted his partner by choking and hitting her then hid in a cupboard when police were called.

Alistair Reid, 56, was subject to bail conditions not to contact the woman when he turned up at her Elgin home in December of 2022.

During the visit, Reid lost his temper and attacked her – on one occasion choking her on a bed and on another slapping her on both sides of her face, leaving her with pain and bruising.

Reid appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two counts of assault as well as breaching his bail.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that a special bail condition relating to the woman had been imposed on July 14 2022, but on December 5 he had gone to her home.

Reid had been allowed in and had been allowed to stay, but when the woman began drinking alcohol he was “angered” and began shouting and swearing at her.

“The accused rolled over on top of her pinning her to the bed by her arms and placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure,” Ms Love told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

Woman was ‘extremely afraid’

“She was able to breathe but was extremely afraid and frightened shouting at him to get off her,” the fiscal depute continued.

“He did so, then struck her to the chest with his palm and punched her on the left side of her body causing her pain

“The accused eventually stopped the assault, got off her and apologised for his behaviour.”

The court heard that Reid then “rolled over and fell asleep”.

Reid remained at the property – but on December 10 the woman was drinking a bottle of wine and he again became angry and “slapped her to both sides of her face causing considerable pain and discomfort”.

Police were called and turned up at the property, where Reid was found hiding in a cupboard upstairs.

The woman was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital where she was found to have soft tissue damage to the right side of her jaw along with injuries to her ribs, face and body.

‘Complex background’ to case

Solicitor David Patterson, for Reid, said: “There is quite a complex background surrounding the accused and the complainer.”

He confirmed that his client, a digger driver, had had “no further contact” with the woman since, complying with his special bail condition.

Mr Patterson reserved any further comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.

The case was adjourned until next month for the production of a pre-sentencing report.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Reid: “These are serious charges.”

She said she would also be considering whether to impose a non-harassment order preventing Reid from contacting the woman.

Reid, of Queens Road, Inverbervie, was released on bail until the next calling of the case.