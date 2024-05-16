Inverness thief swung bicycle chain at shop worker’s head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness thief swung bicycle chain at shop worker’s head

Arin Proudfoot made the threatening gesture to a female staff member who tried to reclaim a jacket he'd just taken from Go Outdoors.

By Jenni Gee
Arin Proudfoot was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A thief who swung a bicycle chain at a shopworker’s head has avoided prison but was told by a sheriff he is on “staggeringly thin ice”.

Arin Proudfoot made the threatening gesture towards a female member of staff at Inverness’ Go Outdoors store after she tried to reclaim a jacket he’d just shoplifted.

The 31-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted three charges of theft by housebreaking, one of shoplifting and one of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court was told he also broke into Farmfoods, a Spar Post Office and a Chinese takeaway in the Highland capital.

Fiscal depute Alison Young said it was around 9.55pm on June 1 of last year that an alarm was activated at the Farmfoods store in Telford Retail Park, Inverness.

Farmfoods window had been forced

Police were informed and officers arrived at the scene to find a window had been forced, leaving enough room for a person to enter.

Nobody was inside the store, but there were a number of stock items strewn around the car park.

Goods taken from the store were valued at £881.53, and the damage to the window was  £274.45.

On August 7, an alarm was activated at the Spar Post Office in Charleston Court, Inverness.

Officers and police dogs attended and found a gate had been damaged however no one was inside, although again items were strewn about.

Mrs Young said: “The witness, the store manager, viewed CCTV. He saw a male climb over the external gate, gain entry using a screwdriver and head to the till area.”

The man then proceeded to take alcohol, cigarettes and bakery goods to a value of £2090.51.

While officers and police dogs were searching the area, they recovered items that led them to check the nearby Taste of China takeaway restaurant.

Here they discovered that a rear yard had been broken into and meat stolen from an outside freezer.

On September 24 Proudfoot was seen entering the Go Outdoors store in Glendoe Terrace.

Thief ‘lingered’ by high-value stock

As he was known to staff they watched his movements and noted that he was lingering near the high-value jackets.

“He was seen putting a Berghaus jacket up his own jacket,” Mrs Young told the court.

Proudfoot was challenged but exited the store and as he made off he dropped the jacket.

When a member of staff went to retrieve it he pulled out a bicycle chain and swung it at her head.

Proudfoot then picked up the jacket and left.

Defence agent Shahid Latif told the court his client had already spent four months on remand in relation to the offence.

He said: “It is clear that the vice that has gripped him for most of his adult life, and indeed his adolescent life, has been drugs in one shape or another.”

He said his client, who had been homeless and “sofa surfing” at the time of his crimes was “genuinely remorseful and ashamed of his behaviour”.

‘You need to sort your life out’

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Proudfoot: “The indictment that you face today is extremely serious. Breaking into commercial premises is wholly unacceptable – so is shoplifting, particularly where you decided to swing a bicycle chain at a lady’s head.

“You are on staggeringly thin ice

“You need to sort your life out and sort your life out now.

“Mr Latif tells me that the penny has dropped and that you do now want to sort your life out and you are serious about that – we’ll see. You will be given one final opportunity.

“It is entirely in your own hands.”

Sheriff Aitken placed Proudfoot on a drug treatment and testing order for two years and made him subject to a year-long restriction of liberty order, requiring him to be at his home address between 8pm and 5am.

He will be monitored by electronic tag.

 

