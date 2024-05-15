Former Highland police officer jailed for ‘humiliating’ abuse of woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Highland police officer jailed for ‘humiliating’ abuse of woman

Christopher Wylie, who previously worked as a police constable for around a decade, also had sex with his victim without her consent.

By Dave Finlay
Christopher Wylie photographed in May 2013. Image: DC Thomson
Christopher Wylie photographed in May 2013. Image: DC Thomson

A former Highland police officer was jailed for seven years today for the “humiliating” abuse of a woman who did not consent when he had sex with her.

Christopher Wylie, 47, also offered another man sexual intercourse with his victim in exchange for drugs.

Wylie, a used car salesman, throttled the woman and lunged at her while he was in possession of a knife during abusive conduct that spanned 20 months.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Such behaviour is bound to attract a significant period of imprisonment.”

Judge Michael O’Grady KC said Wylie carried out a course of conduct directed at the woman that was appalling, sustained and humiliating.

Christopher Wylie. Image: Police Scotland

Wylie was earlier convicted of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards and to the danger of her life between April 2019 and December 2021 at a Highland hamlet and elsewhere.

During the ordeal, he grabbed the victim’s mobile phone from her and read her messages and continually called and messaged her.

He also threatened to harm himself and sent her photographs of self-inflicted harm.

He hid the woman’s car keys and phone and would get her to send him photos to prove where she was.

Christopher Wylie in May 2013 when he gave evidence as a witness at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

During the abuse Wylie lunged at the woman and struggled with her while he had a knife, resulting in her falling to the floor.

He also seized the woman by the neck and squeezed restricting her breathing and covered her mouth and nose with his hands.

Wylie, who joined the police in 2009 and whose career in the force lasted about 10 years, had sex with the woman without her consent and offered another man intercourse with her in return for drugs.

Ex-cop was abusing alcohol when he offended, his defence lawyer said

He denied the offence during a trial at the High Court in Inverness but a jury unanimously found him guilty.

Defence counsel Brian McConnachie KC said Wylie maintained his position although the jurors had rejected his account.

Mr McConnachie said his client is a first-time offender but was abusing alcohol at the time of his criminality.

The lawyer added that Wylie was assessed as posing a low-level risk of reoffending.

Christopher Wylie outside Tain Sheriff Court in May 2013. Image: DC Thomson

He said that during the sex offender’s time in custody, he had been transferred from Inverness jail to a prison in Dumfries.

“Given his previous employment as a police officer, perhaps his period in custody will be more difficult for him than an ordinary person.

“He fully accepts only one sentence is available and that is a custodial sentence,” Mr McConnachie added.

Wylie was earlier placed on the sex offenders register.

