Battling brothers fans caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day

Two brothers caused chaos at Dundee railway station on New Firm derby day when police tried to arrest them after passengers were abused on a train.

James Beattie, 40, shouted “get back to your own country” to an Asian couple on the train from Aberdeen to Dundee on February 26 2022.

He later brandished a glass bottle after getting off at Dundee, where he was met by police.

Aberdeen fans Beattie and his 25-year-old brother Ryan – both of Cardenden – were arrested.

The younger sibling lashed out at police while protesting his innocence.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the charge involving the elder brother states the incident occurred on a journey linked to the day’s Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Train station chaos

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court: “Police received a request from the British Transport Police to attend.

“This was after they received a report stating that onboard an Aberdeen to Dundee ScotRail service was a drunk male in the company of a child, threatening passengers and brandishing a glass bottle at them.

“Police officers attended and passengers pointed at the accused as they alighted from the carriage.

“The accused (James Beattie) was in possession of a glass bottle.

“He was heavily intoxicated.

“He immediately became belligerent and aggressive towards officers.

“He was restrained and arrested.”

James Beattie pled guilty to shouting, swearing, making abusive remarks and threats, shouting a racist remark and brandishing a bottle.

Ryan Beattie admitted struggling with three police officers by tensing his arms, throwing his body weight around, lashing out with his arms and legs and struggling with them.

In 2014, James Beattie was hit with a three-year football banning order after being jailed for 10 months for shouting sectarian abuse about former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

‘Banter’ claim

Defence solicitor David Holmes, representing the older brother, said despite being an Aberdeen season ticket holder, his client was not at the football that day and had been at a birthday party.

“This is more of a case of a person drunkenly engaging in what he thought was banter.

“He’s been at football matches almost every week since this and there has been no further incident.”

Ryan Beattie’s solicitor, Jim Laverty, said his client was “ashamed” of his conduct and asked to tender his apologies to the court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fined Ryan Beattie £600 and ordered James Beattie to perform 170 hours of unpaid work.

The match at Pittodrie ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sir Alex Ferguson in attendance, on the day a statue of the Dons legend was unveiled at the stadium.