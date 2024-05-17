Battling brothers fans caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Battling brothers fans caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day

Dons fans James and Ryan Beattie were both arrested after leaving the train from Aberdeen on the day of the match in February 2022.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan and James Beattie
Ryan (left) and James (right) Beattie. Image: Facebook.

Two brothers caused chaos at Dundee railway station on New Firm derby day when police tried to arrest them after passengers were abused on a train.

James Beattie, 40, shouted “get back to your own country” to an Asian couple on the train from Aberdeen to Dundee on February 26 2022.

He later brandished a glass bottle after getting off at Dundee, where he was met by police.

Aberdeen fans Beattie and his 25-year-old brother Ryan – both of Cardenden – were arrested.

The younger sibling lashed out at police while protesting his innocence.

Dundee railway station
The brothers were arrested at Dundee railway station. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the charge involving the elder brother states the incident occurred on a journey linked to the day’s Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Train station chaos

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court: “Police received a request from the British Transport Police to attend.

“This was after they received a report stating that onboard an Aberdeen to Dundee ScotRail service was a drunk male in the company of a child, threatening passengers and brandishing a glass bottle at them.

“Police officers attended and passengers pointed at the accused as they alighted from the carriage.

“The accused (James Beattie) was in possession of a glass bottle.

“He was heavily intoxicated.

“He immediately became belligerent and aggressive towards officers.

“He was restrained and arrested.”

Ryan and James Beattie
Ryan and James Beattie. Image: Facebook.

James Beattie pled guilty to shouting, swearing, making abusive remarks and threats, shouting a racist remark and brandishing a bottle.

Ryan Beattie admitted struggling with three police officers by tensing his arms, throwing his body weight around, lashing out with his arms and legs and struggling with them.

In 2014, James Beattie was hit with a three-year football banning order after being jailed for 10 months for shouting sectarian abuse about former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

‘Banter’ claim

Defence solicitor David Holmes, representing the older brother, said despite being an Aberdeen season ticket holder, his client was not at the football that day and had been at a birthday party.

“This is more of a case of a person drunkenly engaging in what he thought was banter.

“He’s been at football matches almost every week since this and there has been no further incident.”

Ryan Beattie’s solicitor, Jim Laverty, said his client was “ashamed” of his conduct and asked to tender his apologies to the court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fined Ryan Beattie £600 and ordered James Beattie to perform 170 hours of unpaid work.

Alex Ferguson statue at Pittodrie
Sir Alex Ferguson was at the match on the day the Aberdeen-supporting brothers were arrested. Image: Craig Foy/ SNS Group.

The match at Pittodrie ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sir Alex Ferguson in attendance, on the day a statue of the Dons legend was unveiled at the stadium.

 

