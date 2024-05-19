Serial offender who failed to stay out of Moray jailed for one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial offender who failed to stay out of Moray jailed for one year

Scott Ironside, 23, from Aberdeen, sniggered in court as his catalogue of offences were outlined to the sheriff.

By Joanne Warnock
Scott Ironside was jailed for one year at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Scott Ironside was jailed for one year at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A serial offender has been jailed for a year after admitting a string of offences in Moray – including breaching a ban from entering the area.

Scott Ironside, 23, appeared from custody at Elgin Sheriff Court after having been found in the area last week, breaching his most recent bail condition of not entering Moray.

Ironside had previously admitted breaking into Aberlour Post Office and stealing cigarettes worth £72.45 on December 17 2023 – for which he was given unpaid work.

Catalogue of charges

Ironside also appeared on a catalogue of charges including: resisting arrest; failing to appear to court, stealing alcohol from the Co-operative shop in Lhanbryde, threatening a shop worker and twice breaching bail conditions to be in Moray.

The most recent offence was on May 10, when he was found at Doocot Park in Elgin.

Fiscal depute David Morton recounted the various offences to the court and said Ironside had resisted arrest, calling police officers “little pansies” as well as other derogatory remarks.

Sniggering in court

Ironside sniggered as the court was told how he threatened a shop worker who caught him shoplifting £43.50 of alcohol from the Co-op in Lhanbryde on March 2 2024.

On April 14, officers had gone to Ironside’s sister’s house in Aberlour on an unrelated matter when they saw him standing at the window.

“They were aware he was subject to a bail condition that he not be in Moray and they arrested him,” Mr Morton said.

Resisting arrest

“He was reluctant to be arrested and behaved in an abusive manner towards the police officers.”

On May 10 he was again found to have breached his bail orders to stay out of Moray when he was found at Doocot Park.

Ironside’s defence agent Ross Taggart said his client was unemployed and had an address in Aberdeen, adding: “He is in rent arrears for this address, so this may change.”

Mr Taggart spoke of his chaotic lifestyle and that Ironside had been in care “for much of his life”.

He can’t stay away from Moray

He explained Ironside had found it hard to stay out of Moray given his only relative, a sister, lived there and had only been at her house in April because she had been ill.

Sheriff David Harvie said he was taking into account Ironside’s age and what had been said on his behalf, adding: “However, it appears I have no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

Ironside shrugged his shoulders and indicated indifference at this remark, to which Sheriff Harvie replied, shaking his head: “You shrug your shoulders?”

He handed Ironside a total of 12 months in jail for all six offences, backdated to May 13 when he was placed on remand.

 

