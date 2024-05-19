Cowardly thug who attacked 87-year-old in own home jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowardly thug who attacked 87-year-old in own home jailed

Darren Simpson knocked on the vulnerable, elderly woman's door on the Lang Stracht at 3am - then forced his way in and attacked her.

By Danny McKay
Darren Simpson hid his face as he was led off to prison. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Darren Simpson hid his face as he was led off to prison. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

A dangerous thug who assaulted and robbed an 87-year-old dementia sufferer in her own home has been jailed.

Darren Simpson knocked on the vulnerable woman’s door on the Lang Stracht at 3am then forced his way in and attacked her.

During the cowardly assault, Simpson, 42, grabbed the pensioner and aggressively ordered her to hand over cash.

Simpson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to assault to injury and robbery.

As he was led from court in handcuffs, Simpson cowered beneath his jumper pulled over his head and told The Press and Journal the offence “should never have happened”.

Asked if he had a message for his victim, he said: “I apologise, it should never have happened.

“It was totally out of order.”

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in the early hours of December 18.

He said: “The complainer was 87 at the date of the offence. She lives alone and receives nursing care four times a day to check her overall well-being.

“She did not know the accused at the time of the offence.”

The woman went to bed at 10pm but was woken at 3am by “loud banging to her front door”.

Darren Simpson. Image: Facebook

When she answered the door, Simpson repeatedly shouted “get in” before pushing her back inside her address.

Simpson then grabbed the frail pensioner by the arm and demanded money.

Terrified the intruder would assault her further, the woman found two £5 notes in her purse and handed them over.

But not satisfied with that, Simpson began searching through the rest of her home for more money.

Petrified, the elderly woman started shouting for help from her neighbour until, after around 10 minutes, Simpson left the property.

She immediately shut the door but was unable to lock it as she realised Simpson had stolen the keys.

During the incident, the woman’s neighbour was woken up by the noise and heard Simpson shout “shut up, get in the house”.

Darren Simpson hid underneath his jumper as he was led off to prison. Image: DC Thomson

He also heard the woman screaming and sounding “very distressed” and phoned the police.

Officers attended and Simpson was found still loitering outside the address around an hour later.

He was arrested and the two £5 notes and house keys were recovered.

His victim was left “shaken and scared” as a result of what happened.

She also suffered pain to her arm and bruising where Simpson had grabbed her.

‘Appalled’ by his behaviour

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge handed the sheriff a letter written by his client.

The Press and Journal requested to see the letter but permission was refused and its contents remain a mystery.

Mr Beveridge said: “Mr Simpson is absolutely appalled by his own behaviour.

“His recollection is vague – he’d taken drugs that day and had been drinking.

“He was visibly shocked when I went through the evidence with him.

“He’s very sorry for what he did.”

The solicitor went on: “He had not deliberately targeted the complainer. Before this, he didn’t know she lived there.

“His recollection was that he’d been at his partner’s address just up the road.”

Mr Beveridge explained Simpson had had a row with his partner and left the address.

Some time later, he tried to return but “for some reason” ended up at the elderly woman’s house.

Darren Simpson hid his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson

The lawyer said: “He realised he was not at his partner’s address and did what he did.

“He seems to have got the wrong door by accident.

“He’s struggling to deal with the shame of what he’s done.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Simpson: “I have read the letter you have submitted to the court which expresses your shame at the terrible offence you committed against a vulnerable lady living on her own at the age of 87.

“It would quickly have become obvious to you you were not at your partner’s house.

“What happened at the point she opened her door to you is simply an appalling example of assault and robbery.”

Sheriff Miller highlighted that the woman was left with “significant psychological effects”.

He added: “Only a significant sentence of imprisonment would represent an appropriate response from the court.”

Simpson was handed a three-year prison sentence, backdated to December 18 when he was first remanded, and a 12-month supervised release order.

The sheriff warned: “In my view, you’re somebody that poses a significant risk of harm and this order is necessary to protect the public from that risk.

