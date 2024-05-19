Cowardly thug who attacked 87-year-old in own home jailed

A dangerous thug who assaulted and robbed an 87-year-old dementia sufferer in her own home has been jailed.

Darren Simpson knocked on the vulnerable woman’s door on the Lang Stracht at 3am then forced his way in and attacked her.

During the cowardly assault, Simpson, 42, grabbed the pensioner and aggressively ordered her to hand over cash.

Simpson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to assault to injury and robbery.

As he was led from court in handcuffs, Simpson cowered beneath his jumper pulled over his head and told The Press and Journal the offence “should never have happened”.

Asked if he had a message for his victim, he said: “I apologise, it should never have happened.

“It was totally out of order.”

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in the early hours of December 18.

He said: “The complainer was 87 at the date of the offence. She lives alone and receives nursing care four times a day to check her overall well-being.

“She did not know the accused at the time of the offence.”

The woman went to bed at 10pm but was woken at 3am by “loud banging to her front door”.

When she answered the door, Simpson repeatedly shouted “get in” before pushing her back inside her address.

Simpson then grabbed the frail pensioner by the arm and demanded money.

Terrified the intruder would assault her further, the woman found two £5 notes in her purse and handed them over.

But not satisfied with that, Simpson began searching through the rest of her home for more money.

Petrified, the elderly woman started shouting for help from her neighbour until, after around 10 minutes, Simpson left the property.

She immediately shut the door but was unable to lock it as she realised Simpson had stolen the keys.

During the incident, the woman’s neighbour was woken up by the noise and heard Simpson shout “shut up, get in the house”.

He also heard the woman screaming and sounding “very distressed” and phoned the police.

Officers attended and Simpson was found still loitering outside the address around an hour later.

He was arrested and the two £5 notes and house keys were recovered.

His victim was left “shaken and scared” as a result of what happened.

She also suffered pain to her arm and bruising where Simpson had grabbed her.

‘Appalled’ by his behaviour

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge handed the sheriff a letter written by his client.

The Press and Journal requested to see the letter but permission was refused and its contents remain a mystery.

Mr Beveridge said: “Mr Simpson is absolutely appalled by his own behaviour.

“His recollection is vague – he’d taken drugs that day and had been drinking.

“He was visibly shocked when I went through the evidence with him.

“He’s very sorry for what he did.”

The solicitor went on: “He had not deliberately targeted the complainer. Before this, he didn’t know she lived there.

“His recollection was that he’d been at his partner’s address just up the road.”

Mr Beveridge explained Simpson had had a row with his partner and left the address.

Some time later, he tried to return but “for some reason” ended up at the elderly woman’s house.

The lawyer said: “He realised he was not at his partner’s address and did what he did.

“He seems to have got the wrong door by accident.

“He’s struggling to deal with the shame of what he’s done.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Simpson: “I have read the letter you have submitted to the court which expresses your shame at the terrible offence you committed against a vulnerable lady living on her own at the age of 87.

“It would quickly have become obvious to you you were not at your partner’s house.

“What happened at the point she opened her door to you is simply an appalling example of assault and robbery.”

Sheriff Miller highlighted that the woman was left with “significant psychological effects”.

He added: “Only a significant sentence of imprisonment would represent an appropriate response from the court.”

Simpson was handed a three-year prison sentence, backdated to December 18 when he was first remanded, and a 12-month supervised release order.

The sheriff warned: “In my view, you’re somebody that poses a significant risk of harm and this order is necessary to protect the public from that risk.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.