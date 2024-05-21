Aberdeen dad blamed ‘financial difficulties’ for drugs involvement

A jet-setting, family man caught with almost £40,000 of cannabis and cocaine has escaped a prison sentence.

Przemyslaw Wujczak – whose social media boasts a huge variety of holiday snaps from destinations all over the world – claimed he got involved with drugs due to “financial difficulties”.

The well-travelled 39-year-old was caught when officers received intelligence regarding his involvement and spotted him placing a bag of drugs in his car.

A search of his home – and garden sheds – then uncovered stashes of cocaine and cannabis worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers on patrol in an unmarked car spotted Wujczak leaving his address on Devenick Place just before noon on November 3 2022.

They watched as he approached his car and placed a bag in the back.

‘All the drugs are mine’

Aware of “intelligence” that Wujczak was involved in the supply of drugs, they approached and noticed a “strong smell of cannabis from within the car”.

Wujczak was detained while he and his vehicle were searched.

Inside the car, officers found a box of a “green herbal substance” and five envelopes containing a “white substance”.

A search of Wujczak’s home and garden sheds then uncovered the following:

Sixteen envelopes containing white powder.

Three bags of a herbal substance

Self-seal bags

Scales

Three heat-sealed bags of herbal substance

Two vacuum bags containing a herbal substance

Two further bags of herbal substance

Four self-seal bags of powder

Tub of white powder

Heat-sealed bag of powder marked “28g”

Wujczak was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station where, in response to caution and charge, he replied: “All the drugs are mine.

“No one else in the household knew about them.

“No one in the house had contact with them.”

In total, cannabis worth up to £32,140 and cocaine worth up to £7,110 was recovered.

Wujczak, of Devenick Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

‘Financial difficulties’

Defence agent John McLeod described his client, a first-offender, as a “family man” who works “incredibly hard” in multiple jobs.

He said: “He’s at something of a loss to explain properly why somebody in his situation would get involved in this.

“He has an enormous amount to lose in the event of a custodial sentence – but he accepts entirely it would be nobody’s fault but his.

“He’s deeply concerned about the effect on his family and his children in particular.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Wujczak: “I have read the criminal justice social work report and I can see that, according to that report, you are indeed a man who works extremely hard across several jobs to provide for your family.”

The sheriff also noted Wujczak told the social worker he became involved with drugs due to “financial difficulties and pressures”.

Sheriff Miller continued: “The damage which is caused to individuals, families and communities as a result of controlled drugs is well known.

‘Your involvement was at a very low level’

“You contributed to that by involving yourself in the chain of supply.

“Because of the serious nature of these offences, you placed yourself at significant risk of a substantial prison sentence.

“However, I note your involvement was restricted to one day and I take account of and accept that the drugs in question did not belong to you and that your involvement was at a very low level in relation to your function within the chain of supply.”

As a direct alternative to prison, he ordered Wujczak to complete 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum amount available.

