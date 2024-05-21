Aberdeen dad blamed ‘financial difficulties’ for drugs involvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen dad blamed ‘financial difficulties’ for drugs involvement

Przemyslaw Wujczak - whose social media boasts holiday snaps from destinations all over the world - claims money worries led to him having almost £40,000 of cannabis and cocaine at his home.

By Danny McKay
Despite his financial problems, Przemyslaw Wujczak's social media was peppered with holiday snaps. Image: Facebook
Despite his financial problems, Przemyslaw Wujczak's social media was peppered with holiday snaps. Image: Facebook

A jet-setting, family man caught with almost £40,000 of cannabis and cocaine has escaped a prison sentence.

Przemyslaw Wujczak – whose social media boasts a huge variety of holiday snaps from destinations all over the world – claimed he got involved with drugs due to “financial difficulties”.

The well-travelled 39-year-old was caught when officers received intelligence regarding his involvement and spotted him placing a bag of drugs in his car.

A search of his home – and garden sheds – then uncovered stashes of cocaine and cannabis worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers on patrol in an unmarked car spotted Wujczak leaving his address on Devenick Place just before noon on November 3 2022.

They watched as he approached his car and placed a bag in the back.

‘All the drugs are mine’

Aware of “intelligence” that Wujczak was involved in the supply of drugs, they approached and noticed a “strong smell of cannabis from within the car”.

Wujczak was detained while he and his vehicle were searched.

Inside the car, officers found a box of a “green herbal substance” and five envelopes containing a “white substance”.

A search of Wujczak’s home and garden sheds then uncovered the following:

  • Sixteen envelopes containing white powder.
  • Three bags of a herbal substance
  • Self-seal bags
  • Scales
  • Three heat-sealed bags of herbal substance
  • Two vacuum bags containing a herbal substance
  • Two further bags of herbal substance
  • Four self-seal bags of powder
  • Tub of white powder
  • Heat-sealed bag of powder marked “28g”

Wujczak was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station where, in response to caution and charge, he replied: “All the drugs are mine.

“No one else in the household knew about them.

“No one in the house had contact with them.”

In total, cannabis worth up to £32,140 and cocaine worth up to £7,110 was recovered.

Wujczak, of Devenick Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

‘Financial difficulties’

Defence agent John McLeod described his client, a first-offender, as a “family man” who works “incredibly hard” in multiple jobs.

He said: “He’s at something of a loss to explain properly why somebody in his situation would get involved in this.

“He has an enormous amount to lose in the event of a custodial sentence – but he accepts entirely it would be nobody’s fault but his.

“He’s deeply concerned about the effect on his family and his children in particular.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Wujczak: “I have read the criminal justice social work report and I can see that, according to that report, you are indeed a man who works extremely hard across several jobs to provide for your family.”

The sheriff also noted Wujczak told the social worker he became involved with drugs due to “financial difficulties and pressures”.

Sheriff Miller continued: “The damage which is caused to individuals, families and communities as a result of controlled drugs is well known.

‘Your involvement was at a very low level’

“You contributed to that by involving yourself in the chain of supply.

“Because of the serious nature of these offences, you placed yourself at significant risk of a substantial prison sentence.

“However, I note your involvement was restricted to one day and I take account of and accept that the drugs in question did not belong to you and that your involvement was at a very low level in relation to your function within the chain of supply.”

As a direct alternative to prison, he ordered Wujczak to complete 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum amount available.

