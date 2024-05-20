Inverness man in court on attempted murder charges after disturbance on street

A man has appeared in court in Inverness on two charges of attempted murder.

Malcolm Macleod is charged in relation to an alleged assault in October 2023 as well as an incident alleged to have been committed with a machete last week.

Inverness alleged incidents

Both of the charges relate to incidents alleged to have taken place in Inverness.

The 29-year-old, from Inverness, appeared in private at the city’s sheriff court and made no plea.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. The case is due to call again within the next eight days.

Dunabban Road disturbance

Macleod’s court appearance comes days after police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Dunabban Road, Inverness on Friday.

Speaking after the incident, a police spokesman told the Press and Journal: “Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”