Inverness pair in court on murder bid charge after late-night incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness pair in court on murder bid charge after late-night incident

Nathan Hunter and James Marshall made no plea to a charge of attempted murder and robbery at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By David Love
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in court in Inverness charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Nathan Hunter, and James Marshall, both from Inverness, appeared in private at the city’s Sheriff Court.

The pair made no plea to the charge on which they both appear.

Hunter, 31, who also made no plea to a further accusation of police assault, was granted bail to appear at the next hearing.

Murder bid accused remanded

Marshall, 32, was remanded in custody until the case calls again.

Their appearance comes after an alleged incident in the early hours of Friday morning, May 17, which resulted in a man being hospitalised.

Police Scotland issued a statement confirming that they had been called to the Baron Taylor’s Street and Lombard Street area of the city at around 1.10am.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Inverness are appealing for information following the robbery and serious assault of a man overnight.”

‘Serious but stable’

“The man was conveyed to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and assistance as officers carried out inquiries at the scene.”

A police spokesman told the Press and Journal: “Two men aged 31 and 32 have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and robbery, which occurred in the Baron Taylor’s Street and Lombard Street area of Inverness, around 1.10 am on Friday May 17.”

 

 

More from Crime & Courts

The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness man in court on attempted murder charges after disturbance on street
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Double rapist brands jury 'rats' as they return guilty verdict
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man throttled partner so hard she thought her eyes were going to 'pop out…
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Three people in court accused of firing handgun in Fraserburgh
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven dog owner electronically tagged after threatening neighbour in poo dispute
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin man warned he faces lengthy jail term if he fails to behave
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Cowardly thug who attacked 87-year-old in own home jailed
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial offender who failed to stay out of Moray jailed for one year
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Forres man spared jail after being snared by paedophile hunters