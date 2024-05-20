Inverness pair in court on murder bid charge after late-night incident

Two men have appeared in court in Inverness charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Nathan Hunter, and James Marshall, both from Inverness, appeared in private at the city’s Sheriff Court.

The pair made no plea to the charge on which they both appear.

Hunter, 31, who also made no plea to a further accusation of police assault, was granted bail to appear at the next hearing.

Murder bid accused remanded

Marshall, 32, was remanded in custody until the case calls again.

Their appearance comes after an alleged incident in the early hours of Friday morning, May 17, which resulted in a man being hospitalised.

Police Scotland issued a statement confirming that they had been called to the Baron Taylor’s Street and Lombard Street area of the city at around 1.10am.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Inverness are appealing for information following the robbery and serious assault of a man overnight.”

‘Serious but stable’

“The man was conveyed to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and assistance as officers carried out inquiries at the scene.”

A police spokesman told the Press and Journal: “Two men aged 31 and 32 have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and robbery, which occurred in the Baron Taylor’s Street and Lombard Street area of Inverness, around 1.10 am on Friday May 17.”