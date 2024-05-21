Callous Aboyne thief stole beloved dad’s memorial stone – then tried to flog it on Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callous Aboyne thief stole beloved dad’s memorial stone – then tried to flog it on Facebook

The dead man's heartbroken daughter begged Allan Strachan to return it - but he refused and challenged her to call the police ... which she did.

By Danny McKay
Allan Strachan refused to apologise as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Allan Strachan refused to apologise as he left court. Image: DC Thomson

A callous thief stole a memorial stone dedicated to a beloved father – and then had the audacity to try to sell it on Facebook.

The man’s heartbroken daughter was left reeling after spotting Allan Strachan advertising her relative’s memorial for sale on social media.

She contacted Strachan, 59, to ask him to put it back where he found it, but the arrogant thief just told her to call the police.

She did, but Strachan struggled violently with officers when they turned up at his house and recovered the sentimental stone.

When challenged outside court about his cruel crime, Strachan refused to apologise to the man’s family for what he’d done.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the tribute had been stolen from beside a path between Aboyne Cemetery and Aboyne Castle.

The stone was stolen from a path in between Aboyne Cemetery and Aboyne Castle.

The woman had last visited her father’s memorial on Father’s Day, when everything was in order.

But on January 10 this year, she was shocked to see the stone, which included a Celtic necklace and kilt pin made by a local mason, for sale on Facebook.

In the social media post, Strachan claimed he found the stone “on his travels”.

The woman commented on the post and messaged Strachan directly, explaining that it was her father’s memorial stone and asking him to put in back.

Mr McMann said: “The accused asked where to put it back and then stated that she should contact the police, which she did.”

When police attended Strachan’s address and explained why they were there, he replied: “Is that the Facebook thing?”

He then stated he would not permit the police to enter without a warrant.

Allan Strachan leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

Strachan tried to step back inside his home but when officers grabbed hold of him he began to resist arrest, struggling violently and pushing one officer against a wall and putting his hand on his throat.

Eventually, Strachan was brought under control and arrested and officers found the memorial stone in his living room.

Strachan, of Michael Fair Court, Old Mart Road, Aboyne, pled guilty to theft by finding and to resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said a court-ordered social work report on her client was “fairly positive”.

She said Strachan trying to “make changes” to his life and had reduced his alcohol intake.

Ms Logan advised Strachan accepted the incident would have been “traumatic” for the family concerned he wishes he had never taken it.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Strachan: “I can well understand why the circumstances of the theft of this memorial stone would have been distressing to the family who had placed it in that location as a memorial of their father.”

As a direct alternative to prison, the sheriff ordered Strachan to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and to be supervised for a year.

The Press and Journal approached Strachan outside court and offered him the opportunity to publicly apologise to his victims.

However, the thief refused, repeating only “no comment” as he walked away.

