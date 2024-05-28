Inverness men jailed after ‘appalling act of violence’ sparked by wrong number

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness men jailed after ‘appalling act of violence’ sparked by wrong number

Thomas Marello, 29, Corey MacLeod, 22, hit their victim with a crowbar and throttled him during the prolonged assault in an Inverness flat.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

Two men have been jailed after they burst into an Inverness man’s home and committed “a brutal and appalling attack”.

Thomas Marello, 29, Corey MacLeod, 22, and Rhunne MacGregor, 26, carried out their assault inside a flat on Mackintosh Road, Inverness, on the night of March 22 2023.

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that the incident began after their victim, Stephen Dick, mistakenly called MacLeod’s mother.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that Mr Dick’s friend, Dylan Bannister, then received a phone call from an angry MacLeod and could hear MacGregor in the background and, as they both “sounded out of it”, he terminated the call.

But later that evening, Mr Bannister and a woman in the flat, heard people outside in the communal corridor shouting: “You better let us f*****g in.”

MacLeod and MacGregor had been joined by Marello.

Ms Duffy-Welsh added: “Dylan Bannister looked out of the peephole in the door and observed Marello pointing at the door with a crowbar and wearing a green balaclava, a blue top with the hood up over his head and wearing disposable gloves.

“There were two loud bangs at the front door and it burst open.”

Sustained and brutal attack

The prosecutor said the three men entered and shouted at Stephen Dick to wake him up as he was asleep on the couch.

She continued: “MacGregor punched Stephen Dick in the face several times and Marello struck Stephen Dick on the thigh with a crowbar.

“MacLeod then jumped on top of Stephen Dick and repeatedly punched him on the face before striking him with his knee in the face.

“Stephen Dick was crying and shouting that he couldn’t breathe.

MacLeod shouted: “You can’t breathe can you?” and then placed his arm around his victim’s neck so that his throat was in the crook of his arm.

He tightened his grip, squeezing Dick’s neck preventing him from being able to breathe.

Stephen Dick was choking and MacLeod shouted at him: ‘I am going to f****** kill you.’

Ms Duffy-Welsh said: “MacGregor then grabbed MacLeod and pulled him off and pinned him to the floor preventing a further attack.”

‘I hope he dies wherever he is’

The trio fled the flat but before they did, MacLeod noticed Dylan Bannister had cash in his hand and he wrestled it out.

“The quantity was £30,” Ms Duffy-Welsh added.

She added that police were called and later arrested the trio in Harbour Road, finding a crowbar and a mallet in Marello’s backpack.

Stephen Dick required hospital treatment to a broken nose and a number of cuts.

MacLeod was originally charged with the attempted murder and told officers: “I hope he dies wherever he is.”

All three men admitted a charge of hamesucken – an ancient charge meaning forced entry to a property and then assaulting Dick to his severe injury.

Marello, of Fir Place, Inverness, admitted possessing two offensive weapons and MacLeod, of Galloway Drive, Inverness, also pleaded guilty to a further charge of robbery.

‘This was an appalling offence of violence’

Marello’s solicitor, Duncan Henderson, asked Sheriff Gary Aitken to consider “taking the unusual step of imposing a community payback order, for which he has been assessed by social workers as suitable.”

Sheriff Aitken rejected that option and jailed him for 27 months, saying: “You clearly attended there expecting violence and to mete it out. It is a brutal assault.”

MacLeod’s lawyer, Graham Mann, also appealed to the sheriff not to jail his client either, who, he said, had “a history with Stephen Dick”.

Mr Mann said: “He has a hazy recollection. He was taking drugs and drink and he grabbed blister packs of drugs from the flat, leaving him virtually comatose for three days afterwards.”

Jailing MacLeod for two years, Sheriff Aitken told his solicitor: “This was an appalling offence of violence. Being out of your face on drugs is no excuse.”

First offender MacGregor, of Old Evanton Road, Dingwall, had sentence further deferred until July 2 because his background report had not yet been completed.  His bail was continued.

 

