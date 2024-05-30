Workers locked door to office after man threatened to kill passerby outside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workers locked door to office after man threatened to kill passerby outside

Richard Walton, 60, caused witnesses who had come out of the place of work to help him to become frightened.

By David McPhee
Richard Walton threatened to kill another man. Image: DC Thomson
Workers were forced to lock themselves in their office after an Aberdeen man made threats to kill a passerby.

Richard Walton, 60, became irate in the street and was seen shouting and swearing at a member of the public before spitting in his face.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Walton terrified a group of local workers to such a degree they ran back in and locked their office door.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 1pm on Lord Hay’s Court, Seaton, workers observed Walton sitting on a wall at the front of their office.

A member of the public was walking past when Walton began shouting and “threatening to batter him”.

Three people in the office nearby heard this and went outside to try to calm Walton down.

Walton then continued to shout at the man, by telling him, among various other threats, “I will f****** kill you”.

He then spat in the face of the man.

“Due to the escalating behaviour and the observers being scared of the accused, they left and returned inside where they locked the office door and contacted police,” Ms Cardow said.

It was also stated that Walton told the man he would “annihilate him”.

In the dock, Walton pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted a second charge of breaching a court order not to approach his former partner.

‘Absolutely disgusting’

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman told the court that on the day in question his client was “distressed and angry”.

“He thought this man was taking an interest in his former partner,” the solicitor said.

“There was an argument between them and Mr Walton lost control and his temper – he has accepted responsibility for that.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Walton’s behaviour as “absolutely disgusting” and stated that he had placed the man in a “state of fear and alarm”.

The sheriff made Walton, of Souter Head Road, Cove Bay, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

