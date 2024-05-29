Daughter’s grief as memorial stone thief desecrates Aboyne dad’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter’s grief as memorial stone thief desecrates Aboyne dad’s memory

After Andrew George Rae lost his fight with cancer and pneumonia, all his family had left to remember him was a memorial stone - until it was stolen by Allan Strachan.

By Bryan Rutherford
Andrew George Rae, left, his memorial stone and thief Allan Strachan outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson
A grieving daughter has spoken of her family’s devastation after a thief removed her father’s memorial stone and tried to sell it on Facebook.

Allan Strachan listed Andrew George Rae’s memorial for sale on the ‘deeside Scotland buy swap sell’ Facebook page, stating that he was “open to offers” for what he claimed was a “Celtic stone”.

The 59-year-old also vandalised the precious tribute decorated with Rae family heirlooms by gouging out the late Aboyne dad’s belt buckle embedded in the stone, asking in another post: “Is it white gold or silver?”

When Mr Rae’s daughter Joanne Rae saw one of Strachan’s social media posts, she contacted him to ask for the stone’s return, but he quickly turned nasty and refused.

Strachan later landed in the dock for his crime after police raided his home and returned the stone to the Aberdeenshire family, but Ms Rae said her family couldn’t afford to repair the damage he inflicted.

‘We don’t feel the same way about the stone’

“We don’t feel the same way about the stone since it was removed and vandalised,” Ms Rae told The Press and Journal.

Her late father, known locally as Andy, was a council employee who dug graves, cut grass and ploughed snow for a living.

“Everybody used to love him for how much he helped them,” Ms Rae said, recalling her dad as an “old-school hippy” who spent his childhood frequently visiting Devil’s Punchbowl in Braemar and going on to work in Aberdeen Zoo at Hazlehead Park.

Ms Rae described the first moment she became aware that Strachan had stolen the beloved memorial.

“He took a picture of the stone sitting pride of place in his living room, asking if anybody knew anything about it,” she said.

“He’s tampered with this memorial stone and violated the memories of my dad that it represents. My mum’s still in pieces about it.

“My mum and dad were together for 30 years,” she added.

Allan Strachan said he had come across the stone on his travels. Image: Facebook

After Mr Rae died at the age of 55 on August 12 2013, he was cremated and his ashes were scattered on the land between Aboyne Cemetery and Aboyne Castle.

Ms Rae explained: “He got cremated because he didn’t want to be stuck in one place. We put him in the field where we used to walk the dogs together.”

Years before his death, her father visited a local quarry where he came across a stone that had been eroded by the River Dee into the shape of a teardrop.

Allan Strachan gouged out Mr Rae’s bet buckle that was embedded in his memorial stone. Image: Facebook

“He took it away with him and it stayed in my mum’s garden for many years. When he died, we turned it into a memorial stone for him,” said Ms Rae.

“It was decorated with a kilt pin that belonged to my grandad, my granny’s necklace, and one of my dad’s belt buckles which featured greyhounds, as we kept greyhounds.

“My dad was known by everybody locally. That’s why the laird allowed us to put the stone where we did.”

Mr Rae’s memorial stone in Allan Strachan’s living room. Image: Facebook

She had last visited her father’s memorial on Father’s Day last year when everything was in order.

But on January 10 this year, Ms Rae was shocked to see the stone for sale online.

In a Facebook post, Strachan claimed he found the stone “on my travels”.

‘U call police … Let’s go legal’

The woman commented on the post and messaged Strachan directly, explaining that it was her father’s memorial stone and asking him to return it.

During Strachan’s prosecution, fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court: “The accused asked where to put it back.”

However, the situation quickly turned sour, with Strachan then telling the distraught woman in a message: “U call police if you want … Let’s go legal.”

Exchange of social media messages between Joanne Rae and Allan Strachan. Image: Facebook

When police attended Strachan’s address and explained why they were there, he replied: “Is that the Facebook thing?”

He then stated he would not permit the police to enter without a warrant.

Strachan tried to step back inside his home but when officers grabbed hold of him he began to resist arrest, struggled violently and pushed one officer against a wall and put his hand on his throat.

Eventually, Strachan was brought under control and arrested and officers found the memorial stone in his living room.

Exchange of social media messages between Joanne Rae and Allan Strachan. Image: Facebook

Strachan, of Michael Fair Court, Old Mart Road, Aboyne, pled guilty to theft by finding and to resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered Strachan to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and to be supervised for a year.

However, Ms Rae criticised the sheriff’s decision to spare Strachan from a jail sentence, describing him as “a horrible human being”.

She added: “Considering he has mobility issues, he’ll probably spend 120 hours doing something he’ll enjoy – that’s not punishment.”

