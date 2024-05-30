Woman hounded ‘terrified’ ex and lurked outside home for two hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman hounded ‘terrified’ ex and lurked outside home for two hours

Alicia Beaton struggled to accept the relationship was over and left her former partner "terrified".

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman has been ordered to stay away from her ex after bombarding her with hundreds of messages a day and lurking outside her home.

Alicia Beaton struggled to accept the relationship was over and left her former partner “terrified” with her obsessive and threatening behaviour over the course of over a month.

The 34-year-old blew up her ex’s phone with hundreds of emails, texts, Snapchat messages, Facebook calls and even TikToks in a bid to rekindle things.

And while Beaton claimed the woman had given her “false hope” of reconciliation, she accepted her behaviour had “crossed the line”.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple had been in an on-off relationship between November 2022 and May 2023 when the complainer terminated it.

However, they did briefly rekindle things between the end of May and the start of June.

Refused to accept relationship was over

During their relationship, the couple had various arguments because the complainer believed Beaton was lying to her.

Following one such row, on August 12 2023, Beaton sent a “large volume of messages” to the woman on Snapchat over the next week apologising for lying.

The pair then met up to discuss things but had a further argument and the complainer phoned a friend to pick her up.

As she tried to leave, Beaton approached the vehicle “shouting aggressively” and kicked it before they were able to drive away.

Following this, Beaton sent the woman around 100 Snapchat messages on a daily basis in which she “refused to accept the relationship was over”.

At one point, Beaton added a post to her Snapchat story which stated: “F*** it, I’ve lost everything anyway, let’s go do this.”

This left the complainer in fear that Beaton was coming to her house and she ran to ensure her doors were locked.

At 10pm on August 20, Beaton turned up outside the woman’s home address, frightening her and causing her to contact friends for help.

While outside, Beaton phoned her ex and sent several Snapchat messages making threats such as: “Open the f***ing door or I’ll come in.”

Beaton then remained outside for two hours.

Abusive Snapchat messages

Around a week later, the pair met up and the complainer again reiterated that the relationship was over while Beaton apologised but refused to listen or accept that it was over.

On September 8, the woman was on a night out with friends and shared a photo of the group on social media.

As a result, Beaton “bombarded” her with abusive Snapchat messages asking to meet up.

The complainer declined but continued to receive messages and calls on various apps throughout the evening and into the next morning.

Beaton tried to add the woman on social media accounts, despite being blocked, and sent emails asking to meet up over the following weeks.

Her ex was left feeling “threatened” by the content of the messages, with one stating: “I have a whole day of nowt to do so I’ll see you somewhere at some point.”

On September 18, Beaton left the woman five threatening voicemails.

Fearful of Beaton, the woman changed her locks and phoned the police.

Repeated messages and a total of 58 calls continued on September 21 and 22.

Also on September 22, Beaton turned up at her ex’s address and, when she answered the door, put her foot in it to prevent it being closed and refused to remove it.

She demanded that they speak, leaving the woman “visibly shaken and terrified”.

The police were contacted again and Beaton was arrested.

Threatening behaviour

Beaton, of West Murcar Crescent, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of her ex partner between August 12 and September 23 2023 at various addresses in Aberdeen.

Defence agent Paul Barnett described the couple’s relationship as “intense”.

He added: “The contact between them was far from being a one-way street.

“The complainer seemed to fluctuate between wanting contact with Ms Beaton and periods where she would block her and not have any contact at all with her.”

Mr Barnett read the court a message from September 9 from the woman to his client in which she said: “I want us to work in my heart of hearts.”

The solicitor went on: “Messages of that nature were giving Ms Beaton false hope that there was a prospect of the relationship continuing.

“Having said that, Ms Beaton also absolutely accepts that there were many times when her behaviour crossed the line.

“She does express remorse and recognises her behaviour would have had no doubt an impact on the complainer.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Beaton to complete 160 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

She also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Tandoori chef avoids prison after sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Workers locked door to office after man threatened to kill passerby outside
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Thug jailed for 54th time after DNA found in robbery bid victim's pockets
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Daughter's grief as memorial stone thief desecrates Aboyne dad's memory
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Attempted child rapist back in dock over sexual assault on nurse at Aberdeen Royal…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer caught with nearly £20,000 of heroin and cocaine likely to be deported…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman jailed after attacking Aberdeen pensioner in his own home
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness men jailed after 'appalling act of violence' sparked by wrong number
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'If you grass I'll kill you': Man's warning to neighbour after assault