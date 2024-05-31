Drugged-up danger driver admits causing accident that saw car flip 180 degrees

A drug-addled driver who caused a serious head-on collision that saw his victim’s car flip over was later found to be four times the limit for cocaine.

Shaun Goldie, 56, got behind the wheel of his white van and tried to overtake a vehicle on a difficult corner on the A96 between Inverurie and Kintore, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

At the crash scene, Goldie was tested for alcohol, which was negative, but a later test for drugs found him to be four times the limit for cocaine.

Goldie moved into opposing carriageway

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on November 22 last year, Goldie was in his white van approaching the junction of Old Kemnay Road, where the road takes a sudden left-hand turn.

Goldie was seen moving into the oncoming lane to overtake, but pulled back due to an oncoming vehicle.

The woman driving the other vehicle then saw Goldie move into the opposing carriageway and into her path again.

“She tried to move to the left to avoid the collision, however, there was insufficient time and she was unable to get clear of the oncoming vehicle as it approached her in the same lane,” Ms Shaw said.

The van’s near-offside collided with the woman’s car, causing it to flip over 180 degrees before landing on the near side.

Goldie’s car came to rest on the grass verge of the road.

As police and emergency services arrived at the scene, Goldie identified himself as the driver of the white van and was asked to provide a specimen of breath, which was negative for alcohol.

However, a subsequent drugs swab found him positive for cocaine.

Four times cocaine limit

Ms Shaw further stated that as Goldie was driven to the police station he chatted freely with police officers but kept falling asleep.

Following a blood test, Goldie was found to have 40 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 10mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Goldie pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit to do so due to drugs.

He also admitted a second charge of dangerous driving.

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly called for background reports to be carried out on her client prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Goldie that this was a “a serious incident” and deferred sentence on him until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

She also handed Goldie, of Fernhill Drive, Aberdeen, an interim driving disqualification.